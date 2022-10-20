Oklahoma football announces three-game series with San Diego State with dates in 2027, '29 and '31

Oklahoma's non-conference football schedule will feature a dose of west coast flavor down the road.

No, not USC.

Instead, OU has agreed to a three-game series with San Diego State with dates set for 2027, 2029 and 2031, the program announced Thursday. The Sooners will host SDSU at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium 2027 and 2031 with a visit to the Aztecs scheduled for 2029.

"Due to our eventual move to the SEC, we've had some shifts to our schedule with the cancellation of multiple series involving current programs from that league," OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a statement. "We appreciate our fans' understanding related to those changes and look forward to announcing more schedule updates in the future."

Thursday's announced follows last month's developments which saw future SEC foes Georgia and Tennessee pull scheduled home-and-home series with OU that were agreed upon prior to the school's decision to join the SEC.

In the aftermath, OU quickly announced a replacement series with SMU in 2023 (Norman) and 2027 (Dallas). The announced three-game series with SDSU further bolsters to the Sooners' future slate in the years following their impending move to the SEC.

OU and SDSU enter the series with two all-time meetings behind them. The Sooners topped the Aztecs in Norman in 1995. SDSU claimed the return matchup in San Diego a year later in 1996.

The first of the three games between the schools is set for Sept. 18, 2027, in Norman following the Sooners' Sept. 11 trip to SMU. In 2029, OU will likely open its season in San Diego on Sept. 1 with a visit from Nebraska scheduled later that month on Sept. 15.

For now, the 2031 meeting between OU and SDSU is the Sooners' only scheduled non-conference date for that season.