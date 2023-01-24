Oklahoma football analyst Jay Nunez' 'special' moments are rewarded with promotion

Oklahoma fans grew to expect the unexpected when the Sooners lined up for field-goal attempts in 2023.

Would OU attempt a kick? Did Brent Venables have a fake field goal in his back pocket?

The architect of the Sooners’ special teams last season was Jay Nunez, who helped the unit make improvement in several areas.

Nunez’ work was rewarded last week with a job and salary promotion. Following Friday’s approval from the OU Board of Regents meeting, Nunez’ official title is now football special teams analyst.

Nunez received a pay raise to $250,000, a significant increase from the $110,000 he earned as a senior student program coordinator.

There is still improvement needed in special teams — kicker Zach Schmit only made four of his final nine field-goal attempts — but a foundation has been set.

OU tried three fake field goals last season. The Sooners had success in two and just missed a touchdown on a third try.

Against Texas, the Sooners moved the chains for a first down in the red zone on Michael Turk’s pass to Schmit. OU had a touchdown on a quick Turk-to-Schmit pass for a 3-yard score versus Iowa State.

The only failure on a fake field goal came at Texas Tech while Turk’s pass in traffic to Brayden Willis went off the tight end’s finger prints.

The three fakes should have not been a surprise. Venables said his team would be aggressive on special teams.

After the Iowa State win, Venables said Nunez and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh worked in concert with each other on when to make the calls. At the time, OU was 2-for-2 on the gadget plays.

“Jay Nunez kind of oversees everything. Then Bill Bedenbaugh is a part of making some of those decisions and looking at the opportunities that are always there,” Venables said in late October. “Many weeks, there are not opportunities in any of the phases in the kicking game. But sometimes, there potentially could be some opportunities.

“But you still gotta execute it. And that’s where I thought our players did a great job, executing. Putting a hat on a hat, taking good leverage, selling the kick. There’s a lot that goes into that. Thought our guys did a great job of executing, but a great plan by Jay and Bill.”

Nunez, who is from Alva, arrived in Norman last January from Eastern Michigan, where he served as the special teams coordinator. He was also the tight ends coach for the program from 2017-2021. He had the same role at Southern Illinois in 2016.

“Jay is fantastic. He’s incredibly smart. Super organized and detailed. Does a great job of mapping out a really good plan. Our philosophies align. That’s what I know — special teams,” Venables said. “I created opportunity for myself as a player at Kansas State as a special teams player and earned trust that way. We were always aggressive going after punts or setting NCAA records in punt returns.

“Special teams is made up a lot of things, schemes and fundamentals and techniques and putting explosive players in positions to make plays. But at the end of the day it comes down to having a bad case of the wants. And you want to create that edge and that eagerness in all phases of the game, offense, defense and special teams.

“So you can’t be ultra-aggressive here and ultra-aggressive here but we’re going to be passive here … we always want to be smart too. There’s a time and a place for everything.”

It’s not only the trick plays where OU had success. There was plenty of improvement in the punt return game.

OU averaged 14.1 yards per punt return (No. 12 nationally), which was a big change from 5.8 yards per return in Lincoln Riley’s final season as head coach. The Sooners were No. 99 nationally in that category.