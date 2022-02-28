Oklahoma focused equally on celebrating super seniors, much-needed win over West Virginia

“So you just don't want all of a sudden to decide to explore your options, maybe overseas or whatever it may be, and then never go through that for your family. So that's kind of what we're talking about.”

Harkless suffered a season-ending knee injury but announced he would be playing next season.

The seniors understand the urgency that they are facing. Any path to the NCAA Tournament means a strong finish in the final two regular-season games and next week’s Big 12 Tournament. Even with that, there are no guarantees.

“We’ve talked about that the last several weeks. They know what’s at stake. They know how good West Virginia is. They know how physical it’s going to be,” Moser said. “They’re chasing, chasing to continue to be in the conversation. I think that’s been on the forefront of everybody’s mind of what we have to do and that kind of urgency compared to their career is coming to an end. They know that.”

Jacob Groves, a junior, desires to help the older players depart OU on a good note.

“These seniors have put in their years, obviously. They're fifth-year guys now. You kind of want to do it for them. That's something Coach (Moser) has been preaching since the beginning,” Groves said. “As the season winds down, we run into the seniors' last couple games of conference play. It starts to get real for them, and it can be an emotional night. It's just something that we have to play through, get used to it, come out the right way to start the game off and get a win for them."

