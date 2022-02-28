Oklahoma focused equally on celebrating super seniors, much-needed win over West Virginia

Porter Moser has been a part of many senior nights during his college coaching career.
Moser will join Sooner Nation in recognizing “super seniors” Jordan Goldwire, Ethan Chargois and Marvin Johnson in their final appearance inside the Lloyd Noble Center on Tuesday night.
“There's something about playing your last home game. Playing in front of your last home crowd, there's a lot of emotions going on,” Moser said before Monday's practice. “I always think about that when I was playing. For us though, when you're still trying to (make the NCAA Tournament), you're going to talk about that later. Right now we're just talking about, 'let's get another one. Let's stay in this conversation'.”
Oklahoma will host West Virginia in their home finale. Tipoff is 6 p.m. in Norman.
While eligibility is exhausted for Goldwire, Chargois and Johnson, seniors Umoja Gibson, Tanner Groves and Elijah Harkless are able to return for the 2022-23 campaign thanks to COVID rules adopted by the NCAA.
“Some guys like Tanner, we know. For him, in the recruiting process we talked about two years, we talked about two years with his brother so you're not even thinking like that,” Moser said. “But someone like Mo, (going through Senior Night activities) would be a big deal for his family and he's done so much. Already has his degree, he's working on his master's, he got his senior night, he had transferred and he never had one at North Texas.
“So you just don't want all of a sudden to decide to explore your options, maybe overseas or whatever it may be, and then never go through that for your family. So that's kind of what we're talking about.”
Harkless suffered a season-ending knee injury but announced he would be playing next season.
The seniors understand the urgency that they are facing. Any path to the NCAA Tournament means a strong finish in the final two regular-season games and next week’s Big 12 Tournament. Even with that, there are no guarantees.
“We’ve talked about that the last several weeks. They know what’s at stake. They know how good West Virginia is. They know how physical it’s going to be,” Moser said. “They’re chasing, chasing to continue to be in the conversation. I think that’s been on the forefront of everybody’s mind of what we have to do and that kind of urgency compared to their career is coming to an end. They know that.”
Jacob Groves, a junior, desires to help the older players depart OU on a good note.
“These seniors have put in their years, obviously. They're fifth-year guys now. You kind of want to do it for them. That's something Coach (Moser) has been preaching since the beginning,” Groves said. “As the season winds down, we run into the seniors' last couple games of conference play. It starts to get real for them, and it can be an emotional night. It's just something that we have to play through, get used to it, come out the right way to start the game off and get a win for them."