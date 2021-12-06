Oklahoma fights for conference pride while hosting Butler in Big East - Big 12 Battle

Butler (5-3) at Oklahoma (7-1)

8 p.m. Tuesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

ESPN2; KTBZ-1430

Three storylines

Big East-Big 12 Battle: Oklahoma will take on Butler in a Big East-Big 12 Battle. Conference teams will play five more games in the event. The series currently is tied 2-2.

Groves gains Big 12 honor: Tanner Groves was named the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season. The 6-10 post player had 20 points and eight rebounds in the Sooners’ 74-67 win over Florida. He has three games of 20-plus points this season.

Fast start: Oklahoma received votes in Monday’s AP Top 25 poll. The Sooners are off to a 7-1 start. First-year coach Porter Moser is the third coach in program history to jump out at 7-1, joining Lon Kruger (2011-12) and Kelvin Sampson (1994). Those were also the first seasons for Kruger and Sampson at OU.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.