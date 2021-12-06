 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma fights for conference pride while hosting Butler in Big East - Big 12 Battle
0 Comments
editor's pick
OU men's basketball

Oklahoma fights for conference pride while hosting Butler in Big East - Big 12 Battle

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tanner Groves named Big 12 newcomer of the week

Tanner Groves was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week following his 20-point effort against Florida.

 Kyle Phillips, AP

Butler (5-3) at Oklahoma (7-1)

8 p.m. Tuesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

ESPN2; KTBZ-1430

Three storylines

Big East-Big 12 Battle: Oklahoma will take on Butler in a Big East-Big 12 Battle. Conference teams will play five more games in the event. The series currently is tied 2-2.

Groves gains Big 12 honor: Tanner Groves was named the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week for the second time this season. The 6-10 post player had 20 points and eight rebounds in the Sooners’ 74-67 win over Florida. He has three games of 20-plus points this season.

Fast start: Oklahoma received votes in Monday’s AP Top 25 poll. The Sooners are off to a 7-1 start. First-year coach Porter Moser is the third coach in program history to jump out at 7-1, joining Lon Kruger (2011-12) and Kelvin Sampson (1994). Those were also the first seasons for Kruger and Sampson at OU.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?
OU Sports Extra

'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?

  • Updated

The Oklahoma assistant coach has also reportedly been recruiting for USC. Plus what contact did Alex Grinch have with the Broken Arrow star after the Lincoln Riley news broke?

Guerin Emig mailbag: Come for the 'sabotage,' stay for the 'Lincoln Riley Waste Dump of Greater Norman'

Sooners release 2022 football schedule (which could be last journey through Big 12 play)

Watch Now: How confidential will Joe Castiglione be during football coaching search? Let's ask OU's last high-profile hire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert