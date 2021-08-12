Oklahoma fans planning to attend opener at Tulane face COVID protocols

Oklahoma fans planning on attending the Sept. 4 opener at Tulane will have to prepare to face COVID-19 protocols.

Tulane now requires vaccination or a negative COVID test within a window of no more than 72 hours to attend home games following a mandate by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. Masks also must be worn. The announcement includes major indoor and outdoor events including fans attending New Orleans Saints NFL games.

The mandate should not be unexpected, Tulane AD Troy Dannen said in a letter to Green Wave fans.

“The increase in COVID cases due to the delta variant and the low rate of vaccinations in our state has made our community vulnerable to significant health and safety concerns,” Dannen said. “It also serves as a strong reminder that in a pandemic there are expectations for all who want to participate in activities in which they share an environment with others.”

Oklahoma is the highest-profile opponent to visit Yulman Stadium, which was opened in the 2014 season. The venue seats 30,000 fans.

Louisiana is one of the nation’s hotspots for positive COVID tests. The businesses impacted include bars, restaurants, breweries, gyms, music venues, casinos and stadiums.