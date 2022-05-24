Oklahoma enters Big 12 Tournament with outside chance to earn hosting duties for NCAA regional

Oklahoma entered the Big 12 Tournament teetering on a NCAA Tournament bubble in 2019 and 2021.

Count those two seasons — and also the COVID-canceled NCAA event in 2020 — and OU hasn’t crashed college baseball’s marquee event since 2018. It’s a long stretch for the program.

The third-seeded Sooners will begin Big 12 Tournament play against No. 6 West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Arlington, Texas.

The biggest question won’t be if the team will advance to the NCAA Tournament, but if they can have enough success this weekend to be a top-16 seed and host a four-team regional.

How does it feel to be positioned where they are right now?

“Well we can’t control what those guys’ mindsets are in the NCAA and in the selection committee,” OU coach Skip Johnson said on Monday. “All we got to do is do our part and play good baseball. My deal is to go out, have fun, play baseball and do everything fundamentally right and try to be really good one pitch at a time.”

Oklahoma (33-20) won five of seven Big 12 series this season and nearly swept all seven except for late losses against Oklahoma State and Texas.

The 15 league victories this spring are the most posted by the program since the 2010 season, which is also the last time that Norman hosted a regional.

D1Baseball, a website that follows the sport closely, projected Oklahoma as a No. 2 seed.

What would it be like to get bumped up to that regional host line?

“I think our body of work shows itself,” Johnson said. “It’d be exciting to be a regional host here. There’s no doubt about that. But we can’t control that. All we can do is what we can.

“If we play really good and get that opportunity, then that’s great. It’s great for the university, it’s great for our program and it’s great for the conference.”

OU finished strong offensively. In their final league series at Texas Tech, it scored 24 runs in three contests. One weekend earlier, the team scored 40 runs in three games against West Virginia.

“Those guys are playing with a lot of confidence,” Johnson said.

“We’ve done really well with situational hitting and playing offense — bat control and bunting — doing all of those things, we’ve done a really good job at it. We’ve gotten better.

“Can we always get a lot better? Absolutely. And when they take ownership and continue to take ownership in it, it’s been really fun to watch.”

