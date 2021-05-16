 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma earns top overall seed, OSU gets No. 5 spot in NCAA Softball Championship bracket
0 comments

Oklahoma earns top overall seed, OSU gets No. 5 spot in NCAA Softball Championship bracket

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OU gets top overall seed in 2021 NCAA softball championship

Patty Gasso and her Oklahoma softball team was ranked the top overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Softball Championship.

 CHRIS LANDSBERGER/THE OKLAHOMAN

Oklahoma earned the top overall seed of the NCAA Softball Championship while Oklahoma State is No. 5, it was announced during Sunday night’s selection show.

It’s an impressive sign of respect for the Bedlam schools, which competed in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday. The Sooners beat OSU 10-2 in six innings during that title contest.

Both teams open NCAA Tournament play on Friday.

The high seeds also ensure Super Regional hosting duties on the following weekend if the schools survive their four-team regionals.

The Sooners (45-2) will open the tournament with a Friday home game against Morgan State. First pitch is 7:30 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field.

Wichita State will face Texas A&M in the Norman Regional. That contest will take place at 5 p.m.

OSU also will begin on Friday.

The Cowgirls will host Campbell at 1 p.m. at Cowgirl Stadium. The Stillwater Regional will also include Boston and Mississippi State, who will play at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Gasso was asked on the ESPN show about being the top overall seed.

“Whatever we were dealt, we’d be ready for. So we are honored that we’re No. 1 but you got to go through everybody just to get there, so we’re honored,” Gasso said.

Following Saturday’s game, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski felt good about his team finishing with a top-eight national seed, which guarantees home games as long as you advance toward the Women’s College World Series.

Gajewski pointed out that Saturday started with OSU at No. 5 in the RPI and it appears Saturday’s outcome didn’t impact that position.

“I don’t think a loss to the No. 1 team in the country is going to hurt that … I think we’re in a good spot,” Gajewski said. 

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News