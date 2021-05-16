Oklahoma earns top overall seed, OSU gets No. 5 spot in NCAA Softball Championship bracket

Gasso was asked on the ESPN show about being the top overall seed.

“Whatever we were dealt, we’d be ready for. So we are honored that we’re No. 1 but you got to go through everybody just to get there, so we’re honored,” Gasso said.

Following Saturday’s game, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski felt good about his team finishing with a top-eight national seed, which guarantees home games as long as you advance toward the Women’s College World Series.

Gajewski pointed out that Saturday started with OSU at No. 5 in the RPI and it appears Saturday’s outcome didn’t impact that position.

“I don’t think a loss to the No. 1 team in the country is going to hurt that … I think we’re in a good spot,” Gajewski said.

