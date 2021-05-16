Oklahoma earns top overall seed, OSU gets No. 5 spot in NCAA Softball Championship bracket

Oklahoma earned the top overall seed of the NCAA Softball Championship while Oklahoma State is No. 5, it was announced during Sunday night’s selection show.
It’s an impressive sign of respect for the Bedlam schools, which competed in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday. The Sooners beat OSU 10-2 in six innings during that title contest.
Both teams open NCAA Tournament play on Friday.
The high seeds also ensure Super Regional hosting duties on the following weekend if the schools survive their four-team regionals.
The Sooners (45-2) will open the tournament with a Friday home game against Morgan State. First pitch is 7:30 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field.
Wichita State will face Texas A&M in the Norman Regional. That contest will take place at 5 p.m.
OSU also will begin on Friday.
The Cowgirls will host Campbell at 1 p.m. at Cowgirl Stadium. The Stillwater Regional will also include Boston and Mississippi State, who will play at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Gasso was asked on the ESPN show about being the top overall seed.
“Whatever we were dealt, we’d be ready for. So we are honored that we’re No. 1 but you got to go through everybody just to get there, so we’re honored,” Gasso said.
Following Saturday’s game, OSU coach Kenny Gajewski felt good about his team finishing with a top-eight national seed, which guarantees home games as long as you advance toward the Women’s College World Series.
Gajewski pointed out that Saturday started with OSU at No. 5 in the RPI and it appears Saturday’s outcome didn’t impact that position.
“I don’t think a loss to the No. 1 team in the country is going to hurt that … I think we’re in a good spot,” Gajewski said.