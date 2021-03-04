Oklahoma drops fourth straight game with 69-65 loss to rival Texas

NORMAN — Oklahoma will limp into the postseason following a fourth consecutive loss on Thursday night.
The Sooners rallied from an early first-half deficit but couldn’t overcome Texas in a 69-65 loss at the Lloyd Noble Center.
After topping out at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll just two weeks ago, Oklahoma has lost to Kansas State, Oklahoma State (twice) and now Texas to wrap up the regular season.
“The results are certainly different this last week than it had been before,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “I don’t know if the play is that much different. We won one-possession games in the weeks prior to the last 10 days. The margin is small — one play here, one play there.
“I don’t think we’re playing much differently than when we won seven out of eight. We need to finish games differently … we have to play for 40 minutes, regardless.”
The Sooners will learn their Big 12 Tournament seed and opponent after Saturday’s completion of the regular season. While a high seed seemed likely a few days ago, it’s probable that OU will play on Wednesday night as one of the lower four seeds.
The Sooners (14-9, 9-8 Big 12) grabbed a 54-53 lead with 7:56 remaining when De’Vion Harmon capped a fast-break opportunity with a dunk. It completed an 8-0 run and swayed momentum toward the home team.
Courtney Ramey hit two straight 3-pointers for the Horns to seize the lead, 59-54, for the visitors.
OU could not recover.
“After that dunk, we had stepped up. We had to keep on going,” Alondes Williams said. “We thought we were going to win, but it was a tough loss in the end. It felt good to know that we weren’t going to back down from anybody.”
Williams connected on a short basket to make it 65-63 with 42.4 seconds left. But Texas’ Matt Coleman made his only basket of the game with a jumper versus the shot clock buzzer to make it 67-63 with 12.4 seconds to play.
Greg Brown made two free throws to ice the game for the Longhorns, who improved to 16-7, 10-6.
Austin Reaves led the Sooners with 16 points. Williams and Brady Manek — playing his final home game — had 13. Harmon finished with 12.
Texas was paced by Jericho Sims and Andrew Jones, who both had 16 points.
OU will have the weekend off to reset things before starting Big 12 Tournament play in Kansas City.
“The extra days to work is great,” Kruger said. “We need to clean things up. I love that opportunity, and the guys will do that with the three or four days of practice.”
NO. 15 TEXAS 69, NO. 16 OKLAHOMA 65
FG FT Reb
TEXAS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 20 3-7 3-3 0-3 0 4 9
Sims 33 8-10 0-3 3-12 0 1 16
Coleman 35 1-5 0-0 1-2 1 2 2
A.Jones 36 5-8 4-4 0-1 2 1 16
Ramey 36 4-11 0-0 1-9 4 1 11
Febres 18 4-8 0-0 0-1 1 2 11
K.Jones 17 1-4 2-2 1-3 0 4 4
Cunningham 3 0-0 0-0 1-1 1 0 0
Hamm 2 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 26-53 9-12 7-33 9 17 69
Percentages: FG .491, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-18, .444 (Ramey 3-4, Febres 3-7, A.Jones 2-2, Coleman 0-1, K.Jones 0-1, Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown 3, Sims 2). Turnovers: 11 (Coleman 5, Ramey 3, Febres, K.Jones, Sims). Steals: 1 (Febres). Technical Fouls: None.
FG FT Reb
OKLAHOMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Manek 24 5-8 0-0 2-2 1 2 13
Gibson 26 1-5 0-0 0-3 0 2 3
Harkless 36 3-11 2-3 0-2 3 3 8
Harmon 29 4-10 3-5 0-3 4 1 12
Reaves 37 4-12 6-6 2-6 1 1 16
A.Williams 29 5-11 3-4 0-3 1 1 13
Kuath 12 0-0 0-0 0-3 0 2 0
Hill 4 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Iwuakor 4 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 2 0
Totals 200 22-59 14-18 5-23 10 14 65
Percentages: FG .373, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Manek 3-6, Reaves 2-6, Harmon 1-3, Gibson 1-5, A.Williams 0-1, Hill 0-1, Harkless 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kuath 2, A.Williams). Turnovers: 1 (A.Williams). Steals: 8 (Harkless 2, Manek 2, Reaves 2, A.Williams, Gibson). Technical Fouls: None.
Texas 44 25 — 69
Oklahoma 34 31 — 65