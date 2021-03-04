Oklahoma drops fourth straight game with 69-65 loss to rival Texas

NORMAN — Oklahoma will limp into the postseason following a fourth consecutive loss on Thursday night.

The Sooners rallied from an early first-half deficit but couldn’t overcome Texas in a 69-65 loss at the Lloyd Noble Center.

After topping out at No. 7 in the AP Top 25 poll just two weeks ago, Oklahoma has lost to Kansas State, Oklahoma State (twice) and now Texas to wrap up the regular season.

“The results are certainly different this last week than it had been before,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “I don’t know if the play is that much different. We won one-possession games in the weeks prior to the last 10 days. The margin is small — one play here, one play there.

“I don’t think we’re playing much differently than when we won seven out of eight. We need to finish games differently … we have to play for 40 minutes, regardless.”

The Sooners will learn their Big 12 Tournament seed and opponent after Saturday’s completion of the regular season. While a high seed seemed likely a few days ago, it’s probable that OU will play on Wednesday night as one of the lower four seeds.