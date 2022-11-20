Oklahoma draws 2023 commitment pledge from defensive lineman

Oklahoma appears to have added much-needed defensive line depth to its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday night.

Ashton Sanders, a 6-2, 300-pound defensive lineman from Los Angeles Cathedral High School, announced his pledge to join the Sooners. Sanders took an official visit to Norman for Saturday’s Bedlam contest.

A former Cal commit, he started exploring different options after backing off from the Pac-12 school last August.

OU also welcomed five-star defensive lineman David Hicks to campus for an official visit over the weekend. Hick currently is committed to Texas A&M.

Oklahoma now has 21 pledges to its 2023 recruiting class including defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc from Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola High School.

The early signing period, which lasts three days, begins on Dec. 21.