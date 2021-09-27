 Skip to main content
Oklahoma defense using stingy attitude to help rack up victories
Oklahoma defense using stingy attitude to help rack up victories

Oklahoma linebacker Shane Whitter helped the defense hold West Virginia to only one touchdown drive on Saturday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Sept. 25, 2021 video. Sooners kicker talks about his pre-kick routine, pregame meal and talking to teammates. Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV

Oklahoma’s defense has only allowed three touchdown drives over the past three games.

With so much concentration on the Sooners’ offensive issues, it could be easy to overlook the success of Alex Grinch’s unit.

It’s also a stingy bunch. After West Virginia scored an opening-drive touchdown last week, Isaiah Thomas didn’t want that to be a lesson learned.

“Obviously that one touchdown, it was tough to take to the chin obviously because we don’t want to have to have a wake-up call to get things going and stuff like that,” Thomas said after the game. “But the way we responded, it’s exactly what Coach Grinch preaches. And he always tells us you can’t beat Oklahoma scoring threes and that showed today. You know, I mean (we) allowed one touchdown and then field goals for the rest of the game, it came into fruition.”

While the offense has only scored 39 points in its last two games against Nebraska and West Virginia, the defense has been the backbone with only 29 points allowed.

The Huskers only managed two touchdown drives, while the Mountaineers’ lone touchdown came on their opening possession.

Oklahoma's defensive coordinator doesn’t want a “preconceived notion” of how Saturdays are going to be. He wants consistency at all times.

“For instance, the minute you say, well, the offense struggled, then that immediately implies that if they scored more points, our life gets easier defensively,” Grinch said. “So one of the chief things we’ve spent a lot of time with our guys on is attacking the hard stuff and embracing the hard stuff and expecting the hard stuff and not being, in any way, shape or form, a fan. And I mean that in the most positive way towards our fans.

"But you can’t be a fan as a defender. You have a role in this organization, that’s to get stops. We got enough tonight, obviously there’s a lot of things we’ve gotta be better at, but really taking a personal ownership in our performance. That’s something that’s constantly you’re working on and constantly getting ingrained in them. You don’t ride the roller coaster in terms of what the scoreboard reads.”

Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) is also gaining turnovers at a high rate. The Sooners are tied for third nationally with eight forced fumbles.

The defense also has forced at least one takeaway in 10 straight games. During the current 12-game winning streak dating back to last season, the team is plus-14 in turnover margin.

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler is thrilled with his defense.

“It was great (against West Virginia). They always come through for us. Especially in these first four games, they’ve played really well and bring a lot of energy. We need to do that on the offensive side too,” Rattler said.

The confidence is also developing among the players.

“I think it’s been huge. The thing I’m just most proud of is that we’re committed to what it is that we do. We know of course that whenever we go out there, the other team, they’re conspiring against us. They’re going to catch footballs, they’re going to make plays as well,” OU’s Pat Fields said.

“But I think that the biggest thing that you see is that play in and play out, we’re gonna commit to what we do. The way we play press man, that’s what we’re going to do every single snap. The way we get off the ball, that’s what we’re going to do every single snap. And we know that this is what we do. We don’t change for anybody and it’s a confidence factor."

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

OU-Texas early again

The annual Oklahoma-Texas game will have an 11 a.m. kickoff on Oct. 9, the Big 12 announced Monday. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

Fans of the Big 12 (and soon-to-be SEC) rivals are used to the morning starts. This will be the 11th time in the past 12 meetings that the schools will play at 11 a.m. The only hiccup came in 2017. Kickoff was 2:30 p.m. during Lincoln Riley's first year as Oklahoma's head coach.

Oklahoma has won nine of the past 12 meetings between the schools, including last year's 53-45 triumph in four overtimes. It was the longest game in OU history and the highest-scoring matchup between the schools.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

No. 6 OU at Kansas State

2:30 p.m. Saturday

ABC; KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430

