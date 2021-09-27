Oklahoma defense using stingy attitude to help rack up victories

“For instance, the minute you say, well, the offense struggled, then that immediately implies that if they scored more points, our life gets easier defensively,” Grinch said. “So one of the chief things we’ve spent a lot of time with our guys on is attacking the hard stuff and embracing the hard stuff and expecting the hard stuff and not being, in any way, shape or form, a fan. And I mean that in the most positive way towards our fans.

"But you can’t be a fan as a defender. You have a role in this organization, that’s to get stops. We got enough tonight, obviously there’s a lot of things we’ve gotta be better at, but really taking a personal ownership in our performance. That’s something that’s constantly you’re working on and constantly getting ingrained in them. You don’t ride the roller coaster in terms of what the scoreboard reads.”

Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) is also gaining turnovers at a high rate. The Sooners are tied for third nationally with eight forced fumbles.

The defense also has forced at least one takeaway in 10 straight games. During the current 12-game winning streak dating back to last season, the team is plus-14 in turnover margin.

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler is thrilled with his defense.