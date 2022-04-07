 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
OKLAHOMA BASEBALL

Oklahoma continues rivalry portion of schedule with three-game series at Oklahoma State

  • Updated
  • 0
Cade Horton pitching a baseball against OSU

Oklahoma's Cade Horton is looking forward to this weekend's Bedlam series at Oklahoma State.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Record: 17-10

Looking ahead: Oklahoma will play three games at Bedlam rival Oklahoma State on Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (8 p.m.) and Sunday (3 p.m.) before traveling to Amarillo, Texas, for a Tuesday nonconference game against Texas Tech. First pitch is 6 p.m. for that contest.

Looking back: OU dropped a heartbreaker series against Texas, giving up 11 runs after leading 7-1 in the sixth inning in the rubber match. The Sooners rebounded to beat Oral Roberts 8-2 on Tuesday.

Notes

Bedlam awaits: Cade Horton (Norman) and David Sandlin (Owasso) grew up watching Bedlam baseball.

The pair is excited about taking part in this weekend’s three-game series at Oklahoma State.

“Being from Norman and always watching the Bedlam series … growing up, it’s something I dreamt of playing in,” Horton said. “It’s going to be a real cool opportunity to go to Stillwater and play at their place, a big environment, in a really big series for us.”

People are also reading…

Added Sandlin: “(Playing in this game) is outstanding. I’ve grown up and watched this, whether it be football, basketball or baseball, my whole entire life. Being able to finally be a part of it is a dream come true.”

OU beat OSU 7-6 in a nonconference game on March 29 at ONEOK Field.

Nice start: Blake Robertson planned to be making plays in OSU’s O’Brate Stadium during his college career.

After starting at Oklahoma State, he departed for Cowley College after his freshman season was interrupted by COVID. After one season, he moved to OU.

He is the Sooners’ top hitter, hitting .344 with seven doubles and 12 RBIs.

“He’s a tough kid, and he works extremely hard at it,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “All the things that you really want in a baseball player, he portrays … he’s a big part of what we do.”

Crunching numbers: OU’s strength of schedule ranks fourth nationally, with 17 opponents out of 27 ranked in the RPI top 100. The Sooners are 10-7 in those contests. … Oklahoma ranks eighth nationally in stolen bases (62), with Kendall Pettis having a team-high 12 swipes. … Jake Bennett has a 2.09 ERA with 46 strikeouts against only eight walks in 43.0 innings pitched.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sooners freshman guard Alston Mason enters transfer portal

Sooners freshman guard Alston Mason enters transfer portal

Mason, the first high school signee of the Porter Moser era, averaged 6.1 minutes and 1.4 points per game on 27.3% shooting in 18 games during his freshman season. He is the first Oklahoma player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert