Oklahoma closing in on top 10 status in AP poll; Madi Williams named Big 12's player of the week

Oklahoma continues to grasp national and conference attention coinciding with its first 20-win season since the 2008-09 campaign.

The Sooners moved up six spots to No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday. It is the program’s highest ranking since Nov. 28, 2016.

Iowa State is ranked No. 9, while Baylor dropped one spot to No. 10 after being swept by OU following a home loss last Wednesday. Texas sits at No. 16.

Oklahoma (20-3 overall, 9-2 overall) remains in a first-place tie with Iowa State atop the Big 12 standings and currently possesses a four-game winning streak.

Senior Madi Williams was also named the Big 12’s player of the week following victories over Baylor and West Virginia. OU joins Baylor as the league’s only schools to have four different players earn the honor in the same season.

Williams had a team-high 20 points and added eight rebounds and five assists in the road win over the Lady Bears. Included was a game-winning assist to Liz Scott.

On Saturday, Williams had the go-ahead basket with nine seconds remaining to earn a 101-99, double-overtime win against visiting West Virginia.