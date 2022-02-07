 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma closing in on top 10 status in AP poll; Madi Williams named Big 12's player of the week
0 Comments
editor's pick
OU Women's Basketball

Oklahoma closing in on top 10 status in AP poll; Madi Williams named Big 12's player of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baylor Oklahoma Basketball (copy)

Oklahoma guard Madi Williams was named the Big 12 player of the week.

 Garett Fisbeck, AP

Feb. 5, 2022 video. The Sooners have won four-straight and secured a 20-win season for the first time since 2017. Video courtesy/Sooner Sports TV

Oklahoma continues to grasp national and conference attention coinciding with its first 20-win season since the 2008-09 campaign.

The Sooners moved up six spots to No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday. It is the program’s highest ranking since Nov. 28, 2016.

Iowa State is ranked No. 9, while Baylor dropped one spot to No. 10 after being swept by OU following a home loss last Wednesday. Texas sits at No. 16.

Oklahoma (20-3 overall, 9-2 overall) remains in a first-place tie with Iowa State atop the Big 12 standings and currently possesses a four-game winning streak.

Senior Madi Williams was also named the Big 12’s player of the week following victories over Baylor and West Virginia. OU joins Baylor as the league’s only schools to have four different players earn the honor in the same season.

Williams had a team-high 20 points and added eight rebounds and five assists in the road win over the Lady Bears. Included was a game-winning assist to Liz Scott.

On Saturday, Williams had the go-ahead basket with nine seconds remaining to earn a 101-99, double-overtime win against visiting West Virginia.

Ana Llanusa, Taylor Robertson and Skylar Vann have also earned Big 12 weekly honors this season.

OU will play at Texas on Saturday. Game time is 7 p.m.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert