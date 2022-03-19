Oklahoma claims Big 12 gymnastics championship

With the highest championship score in Big 12 history, the Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team claimed the 2022 Big 12 Championship with 198.200 on Saturday.

This is the ninth title in 10 tournaments for Oklahoma and the 13th in program history overall. After winning eight consecutive championships from 2012-19, the championship tournament was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic. For head coach K.J. Kindler, the title is the 12th in her 16 years at the helm of the program.

Denver, which won it all last year, claimed second with a 197.250, followed by West Virginia in third with a 196.650 and Iowa State fourth with a 196.100.

Individual conference champions were crowned after the meet, and the Sooners claimed at least a share of every event title. Olivia Trautman picked up her second career Big 12 title with a near-perfect 9.975 in the vault. On bars, Karrie Thomas and Ragan Smith shared the title with Denver’s Rylie Mundell with matching 9.95s. On beam, Carly Woodard picked up her first Big 12 individual crown with a 9.95, shared with Denver’s Momoko Iwai. Four athletes tied on floor with 9.95s with OU's Jordan Bowers, Danielle Sievers and Smith tying Iowa State’s Maddie Diab for the title. Denver’s Jessica Hutchinson won the all-around with a 39.625.

Following the conclusion of the meet, the Big 12 Yearly awards were announced as well. Freshman Bowers was named the Newcomer of the Year, joining Trautman as Sooners to have won the honor. Fifth-year senior Woodard was named the Event Specialist of the Year for the first time in her career, joining fellow fifth-year senior Thomas who earned the title in 2021. Kindler was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the 11th time with OU and 14th overall.

Next up for the Sooners, who are ranked No. 1 nationally, will be the NCAA Championship tournament, which begins March 30. OU will host the Norman Regional, March 30-April 2. Teams competing in the three-day competition will be announced at 11 a.m. Tuesday.