Oklahoma carries four-game win streak into Sunday game against visiting Robert Morris

Robert Morris at No. 23 Oklahoma

12 p.m. Sunday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

ESPN+

Records: Robert Morris 6-3, Oklahoma 6-1

Three storylines

Offense versus defense: Oklahoma is averaging 87.9 points per game and 8.4 3-pointers per game this season. Robert Morris is allowing opponents to make just 20.5% from the arc, which ranks third nationally.

Exam break: The Sooners will only play one time — Sunday — during a 13-day stretch. After beating Ole Miss last weekend, this is the only game on the schedule until a 2 p.m. home game against Southern on Dec. 18. Final exams will be held on campus during the upcoming week.

Teddy Bear throw: Oklahoma's annual Teddy Bear Toss will take place at halftime. Fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to throw onto the court. All stuffed animals will be donated to the Mary Abbott Children's House.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World