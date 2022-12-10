Oklahoma carries four-game win streak into Sunday game against visiting Robert Morris

Robert Morris at No. 23 Oklahoma
12 p.m. Sunday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
Records: Robert Morris 6-3, Oklahoma 6-1
Three storylines
Offense versus defense: Oklahoma is averaging 87.9 points per game and 8.4 3-pointers per game this season. Robert Morris is allowing opponents to make just 20.5% from the arc, which ranks third nationally.
Exam break: The Sooners will only play one time — Sunday — during a 13-day stretch. After beating Ole Miss last weekend, this is the only game on the schedule until a 2 p.m. home game against Southern on Dec. 18. Final exams will be held on campus during the upcoming week.
Teddy Bear throw: Oklahoma's annual Teddy Bear Toss will take place at halftime. Fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to throw onto the court. All stuffed animals will be donated to the Mary Abbott Children's House.
- Guerin Emig: This portal season should prompt Mike Gundy to reconsider some things, ask important first question: What can I/we do?
- Former Oklahoma State four-star recruit Braylin Presley of Bixby to enter transfer portal
- OSU QB commit Zane Flores met with Mike Gundy on Tuesday. What did the coach say about position and portal situation?
- Servers gifted $1,500 tip at Los Cabos in Owasso: ‘This just means the world’
- Bill Haisten: For Oklahoma’s best back, Braylin Presley, a perfect OSU fit became imperfect
- Tulsa planning meeting disrupted by crowd alleging global conspiracies, officials say
- OSU's Spencer Sanders to enter transfer portal
- Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Alice Cooper bringing tour to TU's Chapman Stadium
- Tulsa football notebook: Coaching search update
- Tulsans of the Year: As caretakers of Cain's Ballroom, Rodgers family keeps historic venue alive
- Bill Haisten: For Tucker Barnard and the Pioneers, a perfect experience
- Tulsa World Scene podcast: Favorite local 'hole in the wall' restaurants
- Bojangles isn't coming to Oklahoma after all, and why is a mystery
- Helmerich & Payne to transition to new Tulsa high-rise in 2024
- Bill Haisten: Warning – Bixby now on course to have great facilities, too
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!