Oklahoma captures fourth consecutive Big 12 Tournament title with run-rule win over OSU

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma captured its fourth consecutive Big 12 Tournament title with a 10-2 run-rule win over Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon.

It was also the fourth consecutive season that the Sooners swept both the regular-season and tournament titles.

The Bedlam schools will learn their NCAA Tournament destinations and opponents on Sunday.

Jocelyn Alo ended the run-rule game with a two-run single in the sixth inning to capture the victory.

OU wasted no time jumping on the Cowgirls, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Jayda Coleman opened with a walk and Jocelyn Alo added a double to right field. Coleman scored on a wild pitch by OSU starter Carrie Eberle. After Kinzie Hansen grounded out to second, Tiare Jennings smacked an RBI double and Taylon Snow had a run-scoring single up the middle.

Top-seeded Oklahoma made it 5-0 in the third inning when Hansen led off with a home run. It was her fifth homer in three tournament games this weekend.

Grace Lyons added a squeeze bunt to score Jennings for the Sooners’ fifth run.

Hansen scored on Lyons’ RBI groundout in the fourth to make it 6-0.