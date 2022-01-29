Oklahoma can't keep pace with top-ranked Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Porter Moser had plenty of reasons to like Oklahoma’s fight in an 86-68 loss at top-ranked Auburn on Saturday.

The Sooners showed fight in the Big 12/SEC Challenge contest. Midway through the second half, OU cut the Tigers’ lead to four points and there was reason for optimism.

But in what has been a recurring theme, turnovers doomed any hopes for an Oklahoma upset victory.

“We had five unacceptable turnovers away from the bench against the press. Unacceptable,” Moser said.

It was silly mistakes, the OU coach said, that fed Auburn’s late surge. There was a player who wasn’t supposed to inbound the ball throwing it away. There was a throwaway on an inbound pass. Once, two players flowed to the basketball.

Little mistakes like that can be costly when playing the nation’s best team.