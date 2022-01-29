Oklahoma can't keep pace with top-ranked Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — Porter Moser had plenty of reasons to like Oklahoma’s fight in an 86-68 loss at top-ranked Auburn on Saturday.
The Sooners showed fight in the Big 12/SEC Challenge contest. Midway through the second half, OU cut the Tigers’ lead to four points and there was reason for optimism.
But in what has been a recurring theme, turnovers doomed any hopes for an Oklahoma upset victory.
“We had five unacceptable turnovers away from the bench against the press. Unacceptable,” Moser said.
It was silly mistakes, the OU coach said, that fed Auburn’s late surge. There was a player who wasn’t supposed to inbound the ball throwing it away. There was a throwaway on an inbound pass. Once, two players flowed to the basketball.
Little mistakes like that can be costly when playing the nation’s best team.
“Those are things where we've got to be better, and that's the frustration. That's the frustration,” Moser said. “I love the fight back, we did a lot of good things those first 30 minutes to battle back. But your margin for error, your margin for error against a team like this in an atmosphere like this, it can't be those kind of mistakes, that many. There were five in the last 10 minutes.”
The Sooners (13-8) trailed 39-27 at intermission but made a couple of spirited runs at the Tigers.
Ethan Chargois hit a layup with 10:52 remaining to cut the Tigers' edge to 55-51.
Auburn’s Walker Kessler made a corner 3 and teammate Jabari Smith hit a tough jumper over OU’s Jalen Hill to start a 12-1 run that ended Oklahoma’s hopes.
"We just had plays where we weren't locked in and we weren't getting stops, so those last 10 minutes were crucial. We can't have that kind of 20 minutes in that kind of environment," OU's Jordan Goldwire said.
Goldwire finished with 19 points and four assists. Gibson added 14 and Tanner Groves ended with 13.
“We had an advantage in the front line and we took advantage of our advantage,” said Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, who agreed to a new contract on the eve of the game. “Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler were dominant in there, and that was really a key.”
Jabari Smith led Auburn (20-1) with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Walker Kessler scored 21. The 7-foot-1 Kessler was 9 of 11 from the floor, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots.
The Sooners will host TCU on Monday night. Game time is 8 p.m.
NO. 1 AUBURN 86, OU 68
OKLAHOMA (13-8): T.Groves 3-8 5-6 13, Hill 0-2 3-4 3, Gibson 5-11 2-3 14, Goldwire 6-10 6-8 19, J.Groves 2-7 0-0 6, Chargois 3-7 1-2 8, Cortes 1-3 0-0 2, Harkless 0-0 1-2 1, Noland 1-2 0-0 2, M.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Mawein 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 18-25 68.
AUBURN (20-1): Smith 6-14 9-10 23, Kessler 9-11 1-1 21, Flanigan 1-4 1-2 3, Jasper 3-6 3-3 9, K.Johnson 3-9 5-6 13, Cambridge 2-3 3-3 7, Green 1-8 0-1 2, Cardwell 4-5 0-0 8, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Maasdorp 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 22-26 86.
Halftime: Auburn 39-27. 3-Point Goals: OU 8-27 (T.Groves 2-5, J.Groves 2-6, Gibson 2-8, Goldwire 1-2, Chargois 1-3, Hill 0-1, Mason 0-1, Noland 0-1), Auburn 6-23 (Kessler 2-4, K.Johnson 2-5, Smith 2-5, Cambridge 0-1, Flanigan 0-1, Williams 0-1, Jasper 0-2, Green 0-4). Rebounds: OU 24 (J.Groves 5), Auburn 39 (Smith 12). Assists: OU 10 (Goldwire 4), Auburn 12 (Flanigan 4). Total Fouls: OU 21, Auburn 19. A: 9,121 (9,121).