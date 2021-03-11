Oklahoma cannot overcome steep halftime deficit in Big 12 quarterfinal loss to Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oklahoma’s bus ride home to Norman likely will include plenty of “what-ifs” among the players.
What if OU had scored more than 15 points in the first half? What if Austin Reaves could have made a few more plays down the stretch? What if the team didn’t have 19 turnovers?
When the scoreboard displayed a 69-62 loss to Kansas in a Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal game Thursday night, Oklahoma’s players made the long journey to the locker room that’s become too familiar. OU now has lost five of its last six games.
It’s not the momentum needed entering the NCAA Tournament.
“Hopefully we’re learning from these. Just tough games. They’re all really close. All five of those losses (were) really close. Probably should have won most of them, if not all of them,” OU’s Brady Manek said. “We had multiple opportunities every single time. Hopefully we’re learning. Can’t really learn this late in the season. Just gotta come out ready to play. Just gotta fight back and push hard the last however many games we get.”
Selection Sunday will plot the course for the Sooners. OU was considered a No. 3 seed just three weeks ago. The drop will be severe after its recent struggles.
OU (15-10) snapped its four-game losing streak with Wednesday’s 79-73 win over Iowa State. But that joy was short-lived by a KU team that’s getting stronger late in the season.
The Jayhawks (20-8) used a 17-3 run to end the first half to enjoy a 35-15 advantage at intermission. The 15 points is the lowest first-half total for an OU team since it was held to 12 points in a 63-45 loss to Nebraska on Feb. 27, 2008.
“We haven’t had one like that on the year, so it was kinda shocking to everyone. Obviously, what, 12, 13 turnovers, 16 points off turnovers? Half their points were off of our turnovers,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “That was a really big surprise. Guys were stuck in sand, it seemed like. Nobody was moving. Everybody was trying to get a bucket on their own. Just didn’t have any ball movement or people movement in the first half. Kansas is way too good of a ball club to do that against.”
The Sooners could have folded at that point, but chose to go down punching.
The KU lead was quickly dropped to single digits (45-36) after a Reaves layup with 12:53 remaining.
Oklahoma cut the lead to 56-52 with 6:27 to play after Elijah Harkless made a layup.
A T-Mobile Center crowd began backing the Sooners, while the KU fans anxiously wondered if a collapse was in the future.
“The (halftime) message was, let’s go play like you played all year, basically,” Kruger said. “That first half was a shock to everyone. We hadn’t had a half like that on the year. We picked a bad time to do it. There are lessons to be learned. We understand that it’s a 40-minute grind and a 40-minute battle. We can’t afford to give away 20 of it, that’s for sure.”
Oklahoma pulled within 62-54 with five minutes remaining, but it couldn’t get over the hump.
Reaves has been the team’s hero this season. The all-conference guard is a big reason for many wins this season.
Oklahoma’s final 10 possessions went through him. He struggled during that stretch, going 2-for-8 shooting and 1-of-3 from the free-throw line. He also had two turnovers on a pair of possessions.
Does Kruger wish that the OU offense was more diverse during that final five minutes?
“Austin has kinda been the decision-maker with the ball in late-game situations and obviously a big reason why we got back into the ballgame,” Kruger said. “I thought Brady was great in the second half as well. Those two guys were a big key. E.J. (Harkless), we just battled much better in the second half.
“Austin made some big plays to get us back into it and get us close. Obviously, a couple didn’t go the right way there late.”
Manek and Reaves finished with 19 points each. Harkless ended with 14. Only two other players scored for the Sooners — De’Vion Harmon (six points) and Alondes Williams (four).
OU also suffered 19 turnovers, the second-highest total this season. KU scored 16 points off the giveaways.
Kansas — which was playing without top post player David McCormack due to COVID-19 protocols — was led by Ochai Agbaji’s 26 points. He scored 20 after halftime.