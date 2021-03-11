Oklahoma cannot overcome steep halftime deficit in Big 12 quarterfinal loss to Kansas

The Jayhawks (20-8) used a 17-3 run to end the first half to enjoy a 35-15 advantage at intermission. The 15 points is the lowest first-half total for an OU team since it was held to 12 points in a 63-45 loss to Nebraska on Feb. 27, 2008.

“We haven’t had one like that on the year, so it was kinda shocking to everyone. Obviously, what, 12, 13 turnovers, 16 points off turnovers? Half their points were off of our turnovers,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “That was a really big surprise. Guys were stuck in sand, it seemed like. Nobody was moving. Everybody was trying to get a bucket on their own. Just didn’t have any ball movement or people movement in the first half. Kansas is way too good of a ball club to do that against.”

The Sooners could have folded at that point, but chose to go down punching.

The KU lead was quickly dropped to single digits (45-36) after a Reaves layup with 12:53 remaining.

Oklahoma cut the lead to 56-52 with 6:27 to play after Elijah Harkless made a layup.

A T-Mobile Center crowd began backing the Sooners, while the KU fans anxiously wondered if a collapse was in the future.