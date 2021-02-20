Oklahoma can party like it is 2011 following first victory at Iowa State in a decade

The Sooners responded with a 16-4 run to take a 61-50 lead with 4:38 remaining and end the Iowa State threat.

“It was a good response in terms of losing the lead and then widening it right back out, for sure,” Kruger said. “Not that we want to get ourselves in that position more than we have to. The guys I thought maintained their poise. We didn’t really play with poise to lose the lead. I thought we were careless with the ball and frantic offensively. But when they did take the lead, I thought our guys handled that extremely well.”

ISU cut the lead to 63-56 before Reaves winded the clock down and ended things with a top-of-the-key 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining.

“Coach just called flat and trusted me to make a play. I tried to take what the defense gave me and the shot fell,” Reaves said.

Joining the OU senior guard in double figures was Umoja Gibson and De’Vion Harmon, who had 10 points each.

Iowa State was led by Rasir Bolton’s 14 points.

The Saturday contest ended a challenging week that included an eventual postponement to a home game against Texas after two attempts to reschedule.