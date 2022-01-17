Oklahoma bolsters secondary with splurge of transfers

Oklahoma’s secondary filled with experience over the past two days.

When North Carolina transfer Trey Morrison announced on Monday night that he was joining the Sooners, it brought the total to three defensive backs changing addresses for the 2022 season.

On Sunday, Wyoming cornerback C.J. Coldon declared his intention to move to OU. Earlier on Monday, Louisville cornerback Kani Walker said he would play for the Sooners.

Morrison (5-9, 200), who has one season of eligibility remaining, was a four-year starter at North Carolina. He played nickel, cornerback and safety during his career.

In 2021, he started all 13 games and played safety and nickel. He ended with 47 tackles, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Coldon (6-1, 180) started 19 games over the past two seasons for the Cowboys. Last season, he had 67 tackles (including 4.5 for loss) and added 10 pass breakups.

Walker (6-1, 175) saw limited action for the Cardinals as a freshman in 2021, appearing in just five games and finishing with only one tackle.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.