Oklahoma bolsters 2023 title defense with Michigan transfer ace Alex Storako

Days after Oklahoma topped Texas to claim its sixth national title on June 9, the back-to-back national champion Sooners added a crucial piece for their 2023 title defense via the transfer portal Monday afternoon.

Michigan transfer Alex Storako will join the Sooners and spend her final season of eligibility in Norman next spring, the right-hander from Frankfort, Illinois, announced on Twitter.

In securing a commitment from Storako, one of the nation’s top transfers, OU finds an immediate replacement for experienced right-hander Hope Tratuwein, who went 22-1 with an 0.77 ERA in her lone season with the Sooners in 2022 after transferring from North Texas.

Storako was the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year in her junior season in 2021. This spring, she went 25-8 with a 1.71 ERA and 300 strikeouts that ranked No. 6 nationally in 200 1/3 innings pitched as a first-team All-Big 10 selection. Storako’s 22 home runs allowed in 38 appearances were fifth-most in the conference.

At OU, the veteran transfer joins a talented pitching staff featuring national freshman of the year Jordy Bahl and Nicole May, who enters her third season with the Sooners next spring. Bahl posted a record of 22-1 with a 1.09 ERA and 14 complete games in her debut season. May issued only 31 walks and carried a 15-1 record in 17 starts and 11 appearances out of the bullpen.

Also poised to compete for time in the circle in 2023 is OU signee Kierston Deal, a left-hander who will join the Sooners as No. 1 prospect in the class of 2022 per Extra Inning Softball.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.