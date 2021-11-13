Oklahoma-Baylor in four downs: Sooners taste first defeat of season in sour outcome at Baylor

Aranda was Baylor’s first-year head coach last December when the Bears fell in Norman 27-14. It was a COVID-affected game, like many last season, but still Aranda’s defense limited Riley’s Sooners to 269 yards.

Saturday in Waco, Baylor faced an OU offense rejuvenated by Williams, with its familiar habit of big plays throwing and running seemingly restored. OU had only one play that covered more than 20 yards — Jadon Haselwood’s 50-yard catch late in the game with the Sooners trailing 24-7. OU totaled 260 yards.

Baylor’s administration should ask Aranda to name his price in an effort to lock him into a long-term contract, based both on the Bears’ turnaround this year and Aranda’s three-year effort against Riley specifically.

3. GAME MVPs

Abram Smith and Gerry Bohanon

The Bears had to have an impactful game from running back Smith, their best offensive player. He responded with 148 yards on 20 carries, his fourth straight triple-digit effort.

They hoped to get an impactful game from Bohanon, who is a threat running and passing but isn’t necessarily dynamic. He rushed for 107 yards, taking advantage of a second-half adjustment by offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes to have him keep the ball more often.