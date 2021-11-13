Oklahoma-Baylor in four downs: Sooners taste first defeat of season in sour outcome at Baylor

1. STORY OF THE GAME
Sooners come up shockingly short
The list of culprits in Oklahoma’s first November loss since 2014 was pretty long…
Lincoln Riley tried two quarterbacks. The starter, Caleb Williams, had an indecisive, mistake-riddled game including two interceptions. The backup, Spencer Rattler, came on with Oklahoma trailing 10-7 late in the third quarter. He played two ineffective series before Riley went back to Williams.
Drake Stoops, Marvin Mims and Kennedy Brooks dropped passes thrown by Williams and Rattler.
OU’s offensive line did not give either quarterback a consistently clean pocket, nor did it open holes for Brooks.
The Sooners’ defense played well in stretches and forced two turnovers, but was flattened by Abram Smith, Gerry Bohanon and a Baylor ground game that cranked out 296 rushing yards.
There was also a lack of discipline in the second half, when OU accumulated seven penalties for 79 yards to help the Bears break a 7-7 halftime tie.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
Lincoln Riley vs. Dave Aranda
Aranda was LSU defensive coordinator for the 2019 College Football Semifinal Peach Bowl. His Tigers held Riley’s Sooners to 322 total yards in a 63-28 undressing.
Aranda was Baylor’s first-year head coach last December when the Bears fell in Norman 27-14. It was a COVID-affected game, like many last season, but still Aranda’s defense limited Riley’s Sooners to 269 yards.
Saturday in Waco, Baylor faced an OU offense rejuvenated by Williams, with its familiar habit of big plays throwing and running seemingly restored. OU had only one play that covered more than 20 yards — Jadon Haselwood’s 50-yard catch late in the game with the Sooners trailing 24-7. OU totaled 260 yards.
Baylor’s administration should ask Aranda to name his price in an effort to lock him into a long-term contract, based both on the Bears’ turnaround this year and Aranda’s three-year effort against Riley specifically.
3. GAME MVPs
Abram Smith and Gerry Bohanon
The Bears had to have an impactful game from running back Smith, their best offensive player. He responded with 148 yards on 20 carries, his fourth straight triple-digit effort.
They hoped to get an impactful game from Bohanon, who is a threat running and passing but isn’t necessarily dynamic. He rushed for 107 yards, taking advantage of a second-half adjustment by offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes to have him keep the ball more often.
Bohanon was uneven throwing, going 12-of-21 for 117 yards, a touchdown and an interception, but then he didn’t need to light it up through the air with the Bears rushing the ball so effectively.
Bohanon was a steadier, more productive quarterback than Caleb Williams as the game wore on, and that told a major story in Baylor turning a 7-7 halftime tie into a 27-14 victory.
4. WHAT'S NEXT
Back home
OU returns to Owen Field for an 11 a.m. home finale against Iowa State next Saturday. There will be questions in the lead-up to this one...
What kind of mental shape will the Sooners be in coming off their first November loss since 2014?
What will Riley do to help Williams respond to his first poor game as a college quarterback?
What will Riley do to patch the holes in his offense, particularly given Iowa State’s defensive experience and toughness?
How will Alex Grinch’s defense respond to getting gashed by Baylor’s running game, particularly given Breece Hall’s presence next Saturday?
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World