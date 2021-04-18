Oklahoma basketball lands two transfers from Eastern Washington - brothers Tanner and Jacob Groves

Oklahoma’s boosted its basketball roster with a pair of impressive players from Eastern Washington.

Tanner and Jacob Groves, a pair of brothers who guided the Eagles to the NCAA Tournament and a near-upset of Kansas, will transfer to Oklahoma and play for first-year coach Porter Moser.

Tanner Groves was the Big Sky player of the year and scored 35 points against KU in a first-round loss. Jacob Groves added 23 points and nine rebounds against the Jayhawks.

Tanner Groves (6-9, 235) averaged 17.2 points and 8 rebounds a game in his junior season. He played 83 games (with 27 starts) for the Eagles.

The Spokane, Washington, native sent out a tweet on Sunday night explaining his choice. He said this is the biggest decision he’s made. He thanked Eastern Washington’s basketball program and fans before announcing his destination.

Tanner Groves’ message: “I am incredibly excited to announce that I will be committing to Oklahoma University! I can’t wait to get down to Norman and get to work. It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to play on the biggest stage in college basketball and I’m blessed with this opportunity! God is so good! Boomer Sooner!”