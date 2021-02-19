Oklahoma basketball games turning into rare February events due to COVID, wintry weather

“Probably as much as any team in the league, it seems like their teams get great energy from the Hilton crowd. It's what home crowds do,” Kruger said. “The Iowa State guys seem to really feed off of that. But we got to keep playing better.

“That's our whole goal every week of the year, and guys have done that and it seems like a while since we played at West Virginia, but we've got to line up and play better than we did there and hopefully do that same thing next week.”

Oklahoma is coming off a 91-90 triumph in double overtime over West Virginia. It’s the only game played following the first meeting against the Cyclones.

There are two postponed games remaining to be made up for the Sooners this season, home contests against Baylor and Texas.

Does Kruger think those games will be played?

“We've got no say in any of that, of course. I mean, it's two home games against really good teams,” Kruger said. “So it'd be great, but like you say, we're running out of days here at some point, and I know Baylor and Texas both have a lot of other games to make up so it'll be interesting to see how the conference does that.

“I have no idea what their formula is but we'll play when they tell us to.”

