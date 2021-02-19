Oklahoma basketball games turning into rare February events due to COVID, wintry weather

Oklahoma’s recent basketball schedule has had a college football flavor.
The Sooners have only played Saturday games during the month of February due to COVID and wintry weather conditions. OU will only play its third regular-season game in 19 days when it travels to Iowa State for a 5 p.m. contest on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.
Lon Kruger prepared his team for a game against Texas scheduled three times — Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday — before the plug was pulled and a postponement announced after inclement weather could not be dodged.
“I think for the players and coaches and everyone is like, you know, you're ready and then slow down, you're ready, then slow down,” Kruger said Thursday. “So it's been different. It's been different. Then we learned, of course, yesterday that we're not playing tonight, so now we turn our attention to Iowa State and leave tomorrow for Ames.”
The No. 9 Sooners (13-5, 8-4 Big 12) have only played once since defeating the Cyclones 79-72 on Feb. 6. Meanwhile, ISU has played four games during that same time span.
Playing at Iowa State hasn’t been good for OU in recent years. The Sooners have lost nine consecutive games inside Hilton Coliseum.
Iowa State (2-15, 0-12) has lost 11 consecutive games but OU understands it cannot take the host team lightly.
“Probably as much as any team in the league, it seems like their teams get great energy from the Hilton crowd. It's what home crowds do,” Kruger said. “The Iowa State guys seem to really feed off of that. But we got to keep playing better.
“That's our whole goal every week of the year, and guys have done that and it seems like a while since we played at West Virginia, but we've got to line up and play better than we did there and hopefully do that same thing next week.”
Oklahoma is coming off a 91-90 triumph in double overtime over West Virginia. It’s the only game played following the first meeting against the Cyclones.
There are two postponed games remaining to be made up for the Sooners this season, home contests against Baylor and Texas.
Does Kruger think those games will be played?
“We've got no say in any of that, of course. I mean, it's two home games against really good teams,” Kruger said. “So it'd be great, but like you say, we're running out of days here at some point, and I know Baylor and Texas both have a lot of other games to make up so it'll be interesting to see how the conference does that.
“I have no idea what their formula is but we'll play when they tell us to.”