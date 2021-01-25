Oklahoma basketball cracks Top 25 for first time this season

Oklahoma's Austin Reaves and his teammates made their debut in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday.
Sue Ogrocki, AP
Oklahoma has entered the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time this season.
The Sooners are ranked No. 24 in the poll, which was released on Monday morning.
OU (9-4, 4-3 in Big 12) owns a three-game winning streak including a 75-68 triumph over then-No. 9 Kansas on Saturday.
A rugged three-game stretch of top 10 opponents loom for Oklahoma. The Sooners will play at No. 5 Texas on Tuesday and welcome No. 9 Alabama to the Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday. OU will travel to No. 10 Texas Tech next week.
Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova, Michigan and Texas make up the top five teams.
The Big 12 is represented by OU, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia (No. 11) and Kansas (15).
Photos: OU defeats No. 9 Kansas basketball
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) goes against Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard Alondes Williams (15) drives against Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guards De'Vion Harmon (11) and Elijah Harkless (24) react during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) sets a pick against Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) as Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath (52) makes a shot against Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) and Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) fight for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives the ball against Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) throws the ball away from Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) and guard Austin Reaves (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) takes a shot against Kansas guard Dajuan Harris (3) while Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) and Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) look on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) is fouled by Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) fights for the ball with Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) while Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson (2) goes against Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) and forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson (2) makes a shot against Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) and guard Christian Braun (2) while Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma players react during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guards Austin Reaves (12) and De'Vion Harmon (11) react after beating Kansas in an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) passes the ball away from Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) goes against Kansas guard Christian Braun (2), forward David McCormack (33), and guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) and Oklahoma forward Brady Manek (35) fight for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) passes the ball away from Oklahoma's Alondes Williams (15), Victor Iwuakor (0), and Kur Kuath (52) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) takes a shot against Oklahoma guard Alondes Williams (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon (11) fights for the ball with Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) while Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath (52) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Oklahoma guard Alondes Williams (15) takes a shot against Kansas guard Tristan Enaruna (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
Kansas Oklahoma Basketball
Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) and Oklahoma guard Umoja Gibson (2) fight for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)
Garett Fisbeck
