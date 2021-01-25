Oklahoma basketball cracks Top 25 for first time this season

Oklahoma has entered the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time this season.

The Sooners are ranked No. 24 in the poll, which was released on Monday morning.

OU (9-4, 4-3 in Big 12) owns a three-game winning streak including a 75-68 triumph over then-No. 9 Kansas on Saturday.

A rugged three-game stretch of top 10 opponents loom for Oklahoma. The Sooners will play at No. 5 Texas on Tuesday and welcome No. 9 Alabama to the Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday. OU will travel to No. 10 Texas Tech next week.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova, Michigan and Texas make up the top five teams.

The Big 12 is represented by OU, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia (No. 11) and Kansas (15).

