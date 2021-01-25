 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma basketball cracks Top 25 for first time this season
top story

Oklahoma basketball cracks Top 25 for first time this season

{{featured_button_text}}
Harmon, Harkless lead Oklahoma to 76-50 win over K-State (copy)

Oklahoma's Austin Reaves and his teammates made their debut in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday.

 Sue Ogrocki, AP

Oklahoma has entered the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time this season.

The Sooners are ranked No. 24 in the poll, which was released on Monday morning.

OU (9-4, 4-3 in Big 12) owns a three-game winning streak including a 75-68 triumph over then-No. 9 Kansas on Saturday.

A rugged three-game stretch of top 10 opponents loom for Oklahoma. The Sooners will play at No. 5 Texas on Tuesday and welcome No. 9 Alabama to the Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday. OU will travel to No. 10 Texas Tech next week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gonzaga, Baylor, Villanova, Michigan and Texas make up the top five teams.

The Big 12 is represented by OU, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia (No. 11) and Kansas (15).

Photos: OU defeats No. 9 Kansas basketball

Featured video: OU basketball update, plus some Sooners football talk

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News