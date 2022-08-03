 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma athletics announces record fundraising for 2021-22 fiscal year

Joe Castiglione at a lectern (copy)

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione. OU athletics announced record-setting fundraising for a second consecutive year Wednesday morning. 

 Doug Hoke, The Oklahoman file

Oklahoma athletics has raised record-setting funds for a second consecutive year, the department announced Wednesday morning. 

Per a release, OU athletics brought in $109 million in total donations during the 2021-22 fiscal year. The nine-figure mark shatters OU’s previous record of $58 million in annual donations, set in 2020-21.

According to OU, the record-breaking tally was helped in part by a record 14,000 Sooner Club members. Additionally, OU received three pledges of more than $10 million in the past year and seven donations above $1 million. Private donations to the Sooner Club have funded “approximately one-third of the department’s annual operating budget.”

Among the initiatives and projects to receive funding in the past year, per OU:

• $25.2 million: Women of Championship Excellence Fund and facility projects for female student-athletes

• ~$25 million: Football and special initiatives

• $19.2 million: Love’s Field softball stadium project

• $10.6 million: Inspiring Champions Fund

• $3.2 million: L. Dale Mitchell Park and Baseball Performance Center

• $1.4 million: Wadley Indoor Tennis Pavilion at the Headington Family Tennis Center

• $1.25 million: McCasland Field House

• $1 million: G.R.I.T. (Growing Resilient, Innovative Thinkers)

• $900,000: Viersen Gymnastics Center

The athletic department’s $109 million raised contributed to a record $317 million in overall university fundraising, per OU.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

