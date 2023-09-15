From columnist Bill Haisten: A staple of the 247 Sports site is its Talent Composite – the ranking of major-college football teams’ roster talent based on the recruiting ratings of their players. On the current Talent Composite list, OU is ninth nationally and second in the Big 12. The University of Tulsa is 83rd nationally and 10th in the American Athletic Conference. The Golden Hurricane has good players and difference-making playmakers. The Sooners just happen to have a much deeper pool of players who can impact a game. OU wins in the neighborhood of 45-21.