Oklahoma at TCU: A look at the matchups plus who wins the game

Second down | Key matchup

Spencer Rattler vs. TCU defense

TCU's Gary Patterson is one of the nation’s best defensive-minded coaches. After three straight seasons of playing veteran OU quarterbacks, he’ll have a chance to challenge a redshirt freshman making his fifth start. Look for Patterson to try to make Rattler as uncomfortable as possible and make him take serious presnap reads. TCU only has two interceptions through three games, but ball security will still be important for Rattler.

Third down | Player to watch

RB T.J. Pledger

OU has rushed for 200-plus yards in six consecutive victories over the Horned Frogs. For the Sooners to have success, it will be important to maintain that figure against a TCU defense that’s allowing 178 rushing yards per game. Pledger is coming off a confidence-building 131-yard game against Texas. He’ll likely be asked to carry the load again. But it’s not just him that makes the run game hum. The offensive line will need to open holes up for their running back.

Fourth down | Who wins and why?