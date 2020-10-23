Oklahoma at TCU: A look at the matchups plus who wins the game

OKLAHOMA AT TCU
11 a.m. Saturday, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas
Need-to-know info
TV: ABC
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Oklahoma 2-2, 1-2 in Big 12; TCU 1-2, 1-2
Last meeting: OU defeated TCU 28-24 on Nov. 23, 2019 in Norman
All-time series: OU leads 15-5
Weather: Partly sunny, 52°
Four Downs
First down | Top storyline
Building momentum
Oklahoma began Big 12 Conference play with losses to league leaders Iowa State and Baylor. OU now finds itself in an uphill battle to defend as five-time league champions. The Texas win can be a foundation for a strong finish to conference play, but nothing has come easily for the Sooners. Eight of the past nine Big 12 games have been settled by one score or less. OU has had strong starts to games. It needs to have a much stronger finish.
Second down | Key matchup
Spencer Rattler vs. TCU defense
TCU's Gary Patterson is one of the nation’s best defensive-minded coaches. After three straight seasons of playing veteran OU quarterbacks, he’ll have a chance to challenge a redshirt freshman making his fifth start. Look for Patterson to try to make Rattler as uncomfortable as possible and make him take serious presnap reads. TCU only has two interceptions through three games, but ball security will still be important for Rattler.
Third down | Player to watch
RB T.J. Pledger
OU has rushed for 200-plus yards in six consecutive victories over the Horned Frogs. For the Sooners to have success, it will be important to maintain that figure against a TCU defense that’s allowing 178 rushing yards per game. Pledger is coming off a confidence-building 131-yard game against Texas. He’ll likely be asked to carry the load again. But it’s not just him that makes the run game hum. The offensive line will need to open holes up for their running back.
Fourth down | Who wins and why?
From Guerin Emig: TCU has a middle-of-the-pack offense, which is pretty typical for Gary Patterson. Atypical is the Horned Frogs' middle-of-the-pack defense. The Frogs are allowing several more big plays than they're making on D. That opens the door for Spencer Rattler to have an enjoyable day, provided he's careful with the ball.
OU 38, TCU 28
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!