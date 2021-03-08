 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma announces spring football game date following COVID-19 pause last season

Oklahoma announces spring football game date following COVID-19 pause last season

{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma's pring football game set for April 24

Oklahoma has scheduled its spring football game for April 24. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Oklahoma’s spring football game will be played on April 24, the program announced on its social media account on Monday night.

There’s not a start time linked to the game, which is scheduled to be played on a Saturday. There will be more details announced at a later date.

The Sooners did not have a spring football game due to COVID-19 last year. The team only had one spring practice before shutting things down.

The last spring game came in 2019 when it was moved from Saturday to Friday night to avoid inclement weather.

OU’s first spring practice is scheduled for March 22.

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten on the best month of the year

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News