Oklahoma announces spring football game date following COVID-19 pause last season

Oklahoma’s spring football game will be played on April 24, the program announced on its social media account on Monday night.

There’s not a start time linked to the game, which is scheduled to be played on a Saturday. There will be more details announced at a later date.

The Sooners did not have a spring football game due to COVID-19 last year. The team only had one spring practice before shutting things down.

The last spring game came in 2019 when it was moved from Saturday to Friday night to avoid inclement weather.

OU’s first spring practice is scheduled for March 22.

