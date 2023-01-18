 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma announces April date for spring football game

  • Updated
Sooners face Jayhawks at home (copy)

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel and his teammates are scheduled to take part in the annual spring football game on April 23. 

 Daniel Shular, Tulsa World

Oklahoma’s spring football game will be played on April 22, the school announced on Wednesday afternoon.

A kickoff time for the Saturday game will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will be available for purchase at a later date, and cost is $15 (non-season ticket holders) and $10 (season ticket holders, Sooner Club members). All seats are reserved.

The annual game drew a record 75,360 fans last season. It was the nation’s largest spring game crowd last year.

Classes began in Norman on Tuesday. The Sooners welcomed 14 early enrollees from its 2023 recruiting cycle. All will be eligible to participate in the spring contest.

Florida State was favored, and the Seminoles did ultimately defeat the Sooners, but as Coach Brent Venables said, the postseason was all about setting the foundation for the future.

