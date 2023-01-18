Oklahoma announces April date for spring football game

Oklahoma’s spring football game will be played on April 22, the school announced on Wednesday afternoon.

A kickoff time for the Saturday game will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will be available for purchase at a later date, and cost is $15 (non-season ticket holders) and $10 (season ticket holders, Sooner Club members). All seats are reserved.

The annual game drew a record 75,360 fans last season. It was the nation’s largest spring game crowd last year.

Classes began in Norman on Tuesday. The Sooners welcomed 14 early enrollees from its 2023 recruiting cycle. All will be eligible to participate in the spring contest.