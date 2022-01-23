Oklahoma and the transfer portal: A love-hate relationship as the roster gets settled

Oklahoma appears to have a love-hate relationship with college football’s transfer portal.

There has been plenty of roster shuffling coinciding with Lincoln Riley’s late November departure to USC. When Brent Venables arrived as the Sooners’ head coach, he understood the importance that the portal could play to his first team.

“We are certainly looking at transfer options. We’ve spoken to a few already and are trying to vet those guys,” Venables said on Dec. 15. “The biggest thing is trying to bring value to our locker room. Certainly, meet the needs we have from a functional standpoint where maybe experience lacks or playmaking lacks.

“It’s very important that we do a very good job of vetting the types of people we’re bringing into that locker room because we’re trying to build a culture, protect the culture, continue to enhance the culture. Starts with making good decisions with those people.”

OU has at least nine players moving onto the 2022 roster from other schools. Some bring needed experience at important positions (including quarterback Dillon Gabriel from UCF) while others who haven’t played much could provide depth at key positions (Louisville defensive back Kani Walker).