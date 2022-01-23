Oklahoma and the transfer portal: A love-hate relationship as the roster gets settled

Oklahoma appears to have a love-hate relationship with college football’s transfer portal.
There has been plenty of roster shuffling coinciding with Lincoln Riley’s late November departure to USC. When Brent Venables arrived as the Sooners’ head coach, he understood the importance that the portal could play to his first team.
“We are certainly looking at transfer options. We’ve spoken to a few already and are trying to vet those guys,” Venables said on Dec. 15. “The biggest thing is trying to bring value to our locker room. Certainly, meet the needs we have from a functional standpoint where maybe experience lacks or playmaking lacks.
“It’s very important that we do a very good job of vetting the types of people we’re bringing into that locker room because we’re trying to build a culture, protect the culture, continue to enhance the culture. Starts with making good decisions with those people.”
OU has at least nine players moving onto the 2022 roster from other schools. Some bring needed experience at important positions (including quarterback Dillon Gabriel from UCF) while others who haven’t played much could provide depth at key positions (Louisville defensive back Kani Walker).
While Caleb Williams hasn’t officially announced his next move, it’s widely assumed he is leaving OU. He would join fellow quarterback Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) as well as former wide receivers Jadon Haselwood (Arkansas) and Mario Williams (USC) as well as tight end Austin Stogner (South Carolina).
USC quarterback Jaxson Dart is in the transfer portal and remains an OU target. Moving forward, all eyes continue to be on him.
Who can help the Sooners immediately? Who will provide important depth? Who can be contributors in the future?
Immediate help
Dillon Gabriel, QB, UCF: The quarterback played with new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby for one season (2019). If Williams leaves, he would be the only scholarship quarterback on the roster with any experience.
Jeffery Johnson, DL, Tulane: Johnson, recruited by new defensive line coach Todd Bates, has played in 42 career games with 135 tackles (including 15 tackles for loss and 10 sacks).
McKade Mattauer, OG, California: A three-year starter for the Golden Bears, he was voted an All-Pac-12 honorable mention selection by coaches. The offensive line, hit with losses to the NFL draft, will benefit from the decision.
Trey Morrison, DB, North Carolina: Morrison, an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2020, has started 42 games at nickel, cornerback and free safety during four seasons playing for UNC.
Key contributors
C.J. Coldon, CB, Wyoming: A veteran player who redshirted in 2017, played three games in 2018 and 2019 before starting every game in 2020. He had a team-high 67 tackles last season.
Jonah Laulu, DL, Hawaii: Laulu had a career-best 33 tackles last season — including four sacks — in 2021. He’s totaled 70 stops (19 TFLs) and eight sacks in three years at Hawaii.
Daniel Parker, TE, Missouri: Parker caught 12 passes for 97 yards in seven games for the Tigers last season. With Stogner and Jeremiah Hall leaving, his presence will aid the offense.
Depth needs
Kani Walker, CB, Louisville: As a true freshman last season, he only appeared in one game. He was a three-star recruit out of high school who originally committed to Boston College.
T.D. Roof, LB, Appalachian State: The son of new defensive coordinator Ted Roof, he’s played at Georgia Tech (2017), Indiana (2018) and Appalachian State (2020-21). He’s played in 45 career games and made 68 tackles last year, including 10 for loss and three sacks.