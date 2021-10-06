Oklahoma and Texas will reunite with 90,000 rabid fans inside Cotton Bowl this Saturday

“But I’m really excited for that walk down the tunnel, the side to side, half orange and half red. I’m excited for that experience again, because I know a lot of people don’t get to experience it. This being one of the greatest rivalries in sports history, not just college history, it’ll be one that we’ll remember just like every OU-Texas game.”

“I like to be in the moment usually. When we get to the stadium, I’m going to walk the field and look around at all the details in the stadium and stuff. I walk on the right side because usually, I play on the right side and stuff like that,” Woods said. “I’m going to take it all in while I’m there and we run out. I’m not like the guy that’s (too serious) all day on game day. It’s just a normal day for me. I’m going to take it all in, but when it’s time to get locked in I’m going to be locked in and ready to do my job.”