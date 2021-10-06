Oklahoma and Texas will reunite with 90,000 rabid fans inside Cotton Bowl this Saturday

A bus ride through thousands of fans on the Texas State Fairgrounds will greet Oklahoma’s football team on Saturday.
There will be the cheers and two-fingered “Horns Down” gestures from the crimson-clad fans. There will be boos and perhaps a few one-fingered signals from the burnt orange crowd.
The walk down the tunnel to the Cotton Bowl will be a reunited feeling for veteran players and a heart-stopping initiation for others.
Then, at 11 a.m. Saturday, all else is forgotten. It’s a football game for both teams.
The Cotton Bowl will be filled with 90,000 fans — half for OU, half for Texas. Last year was a four-overtime thriller played in front of a 25% capacity crowd. Oklahoma won 53-45 and celebrated with only 12,000 fans.
“The environment still wasn’t terrible. It was pretty loud in there,” Sooners linebacker DaShaun White said. “I can just imagine what that thing would have been fully packed. That’s why I’m excited to get in that stadium on Saturday and play.”
OU wide receiver Mike Woods grew up in the Houston area and had a favorite team he cheered for during Red River games.
Sooner Nation may cringe at first, but will like the ending to this story.
“I’m hesitant to say this, but growing up, I was a Texas fan. I’m talking about my room was painted burnt orange with Texas stuff all over it. I’m pretty familiar with the game,” Woods said with a smile. “I used to watch the 2005 Vince Young tape and all that stuff. I’m pretty familiar with it. I’m excited to play in it for the first time.
"Obviously, I’m not a Texas fan anymore. I’m just excited to play the next game. It’s just next game on the schedule, but obviously it’s a big one and we respect that.”
“I’m just looking forward to seeing what the hype is all about,” Woods later added. “This game is talked about year-round. It’s been talked about ever since I got to Oklahoma. I’m just excited to see what the hype is all about. I want to run out there and see the split between the burnt orange and the crimson. I’m just excited to experience it. I’m just looking forward to getting another win.”
Spencer Rattler experienced the game as a redshirt freshman during the 2019 season. He guided the team to a big win last season.
“My freshman year, I think the bus might’ve got beaten on a little bit because everybody’s at that fair all packed in,” Rattler said. “But last year, nah that didn’t happen that I remember, but I’m assuming that’s going to happen this year, so that’ll get me riled up, too. Just pulling through that fair and seeing all the people that are there to watch us play.”
The game will end with one of the teams planting their school flag on the 50-yard line. Oklahoma has been fortunate to do in nine of the past 12 meetings between the schools.
“Last year due to COVID, the experience wasn’t the same as it’s been our previous years here,” Isaiah Thomas said. “During the game it felt like every other OU-Texas game from the past. It was still loud, it was still rocking. Fans were still in the game. It was exciting.
“But I’m really excited for that walk down the tunnel, the side to side, half orange and half red. I’m excited for that experience again, because I know a lot of people don’t get to experience it. This being one of the greatest rivalries in sports history, not just college history, it’ll be one that we’ll remember just like every OU-Texas game.”
Will Woods, who is making his first walk down the south end zone’s ramp, soak in the atmosphere before the game?
“I like to be in the moment usually. When we get to the stadium, I’m going to walk the field and look around at all the details in the stadium and stuff. I walk on the right side because usually, I play on the right side and stuff like that,” Woods said. “I’m going to take it all in while I’m there and we run out. I’m not like the guy that’s (too serious) all day on game day. It’s just a normal day for me. I’m going to take it all in, but when it’s time to get locked in I’m going to be locked in and ready to do my job.”