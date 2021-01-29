Oklahoma and Alabama are football schools with awfully good basketball teams this season

Oklahoma and Alabama are football schools. There is no arguing that point.

Their basketball programs are having success on the court this season. Alabama is ranked No. 9 and leads the Southeastern Conference standings. OU is No. 24 and currently sits in third place in the Big 12.

Heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, both coaches were asked the same question — what are the benefits of playing at a school primarily known for football?

Their answers were similar. The biggest plus is resources and exposure that football brings to their programs.

“We have a lot of resources. Obviously, big-time football brings in a lot,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said Friday. “There’s really nothing we’re lacking here as far as resources that the athletes need to be provided.”

Added OU’s Lon Kruger: “It’s a similar situation, for sure, to have the schools where the football programs are so powerful, which is great. That enhances all the other programs at each of those schools.”

Kruger came to OU from UNLV, where basketball was king. He had a good idea of what to expect when he arrived in Norman in 2011.