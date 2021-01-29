Oklahoma and Alabama are football schools with awfully good basketball teams this season

Oklahoma and Alabama are football schools. There is no arguing that point.
Their basketball programs are having success on the court this season. Alabama is ranked No. 9 and leads the Southeastern Conference standings. OU is No. 24 and currently sits in third place in the Big 12.
Heading into Saturday’s 11 a.m. game in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, both coaches were asked the same question — what are the benefits of playing at a school primarily known for football?
Their answers were similar. The biggest plus is resources and exposure that football brings to their programs.
“We have a lot of resources. Obviously, big-time football brings in a lot,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said Friday. “There’s really nothing we’re lacking here as far as resources that the athletes need to be provided.”
Added OU’s Lon Kruger: “It’s a similar situation, for sure, to have the schools where the football programs are so powerful, which is great. That enhances all the other programs at each of those schools.”
Kruger came to OU from UNLV, where basketball was king. He had a good idea of what to expect when he arrived in Norman in 2011.
The Sooners coach said the championship mentality “is a healthy standard, for sure. Even in the Big Eight days, I thought Oklahoma had that brand that was awfully powerful. And after being here, I realized it was even more so given the success of all the programs.”
Pre-COVID days, the basketball coaches could be found escorting recruits on the sidelines prior to football games in front of 80,000 fans. While it wasn’t allowed this past season, it’s something that both coaches can use to their benefit.
“The other thing is it helps in recruiting. Now we couldn’t bring anyone onto campus this year but last year, to have a big-time football environment like that, I think it’s great for official visits,” Oats said. “It helps with kids knowing about Alabama nationally. The football program’s given us a national brand for a long time here. People know about Alabama as soon as you call them. I think there are a lot of positives to it.”
Kruger pointed out that football not only helps his basketball team, but many of the other programs around the campus.
“We’ve got the good fortune of our gymnastics teams winning national championships — both men and women — it seems like every year,” Kruger said. “Patty (Gasso’s) softball team is in the national championship hunt every year. The golf teams are in the national championship hunt every year. You go down the list a long way and that’s all great exposure and very positive.
“Of course, from a resources standpoint having a football program that does what they do from a financial standpoint benefits all the programs at Oklahoma.”
Football and basketball merge seasons in October, November and December. Oats understands that much of the focus is geared toward football at Alabama, but that’s not a bad thing.
“You can do your thing in the background for the large part of the year. Everyone is concerned about football for most of the year,” the Crimson Tide coach said. “Obviously right now, we’re in the middle of basketball and football news is light. All fall, nobody is really focused on basketball. You can just focus on getting your team ready to play and do your thing. You can work in the dark lights, if you will, and get your guys ready to go without too many distractions.”
No. 9 Alabama will enter the Lloyd Noble Center with a 10-game winning streak. The first place team in the Southeastern Conference, The Crimson Tide averages 12.4 3-pointers per game, which ranks among the best nationally.
The No. 24 Sooners have won four straight games and are currently second in the Big 12 standings.
Alabama will be the highest nonconference opponent to visit OU since No. 3 Connecticut in 2003.