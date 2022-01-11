Oklahoma aims to end 13-game losing streak against Baylor

No. 14 Baylor at No. 23 Oklahoma
6 p.m. Wednesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
Bally Sports Oklahoma
Records: Baylor 10-3, 0-1 Big 12; Oklahoma 13-2, 2-1
Three storylines
Opportunity awaits: Oklahoma, off to its best start since the 2006-07 team began 17-1, will try to snap a 13-game losing streak to Baylor. Both schools are coached by first-year coaches. OU is led by Jennie Baranczyk; Baylor is coached by Nicki Collen, a former head coach for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream.
New mark: Oklahoma has won 13 games this season, which is more than each of the past two years (12 wins in each campaign). OU has won 850 games all-time, joining 52 other programs to hit that milestone.
Aiming for 3s: Taylor Robertson is only four made 3-pointers shy of equaling the Big 12 mark of 392 sank by Kansas State’s Laurie Koehn (2001-05). Robertson, at 388, is 109 off the NCAA record of 497 set by Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell (2014-18).
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Eric Bailey
Sports Writer
I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.