Oklahoma aims to end 13-game losing streak against Baylor

No. 14 Baylor at No. 23 Oklahoma

6 p.m. Wednesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Bally Sports Oklahoma

Records: Baylor 10-3, 0-1 Big 12; Oklahoma 13-2, 2-1

Three storylines

Opportunity awaits: Oklahoma, off to its best start since the 2006-07 team began 17-1, will try to snap a 13-game losing streak to Baylor. Both schools are coached by first-year coaches. OU is led by Jennie Baranczyk; Baylor is coached by Nicki Collen, a former head coach for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream.

New mark: Oklahoma has won 13 games this season, which is more than each of the past two years (12 wins in each campaign). OU has won 850 games all-time, joining 52 other programs to hit that milestone.

Aiming for 3s: Taylor Robertson is only four made 3-pointers shy of equaling the Big 12 mark of 392 sank by Kansas State’s Laurie Koehn (2001-05). Robertson, at 388, is 109 off the NCAA record of 497 set by Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell (2014-18).

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

