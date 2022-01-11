 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma aims to end 13-game losing streak against Baylor
0 Comments
editor's pick
OU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Oklahoma aims to end 13-game losing streak against Baylor

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

No. 14 Baylor at No. 23 Oklahoma

6 p.m. Wednesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

Bally Sports Oklahoma

Records: Baylor 10-3, 0-1 Big 12; Oklahoma 13-2, 2-1

Three storylines

Opportunity awaits: Oklahoma, off to its best start since the 2006-07 team began 17-1, will try to snap a 13-game losing streak to Baylor. Both schools are coached by first-year coaches. OU is led by Jennie Baranczyk; Baylor is coached by Nicki Collen, a former head coach for the WNBA's Atlanta Dream.

New mark: Oklahoma has won 13 games this season, which is more than each of the past two years (12 wins in each campaign). OU has won 850 games all-time, joining 52 other programs to hit that milestone.

Aiming for 3s: Taylor Robertson is only four made 3-pointers shy of equaling the Big 12 mark of 392 sank by Kansas State’s Laurie Koehn (2001-05). Robertson, at 388, is 109 off the NCAA record of 497 set by Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell (2014-18).

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: OK Preps Extra: A return to prominence

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert