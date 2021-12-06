 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma aims for fifth consecutive victory in home contest against Eastern Michigan
0 Comments
editor's pick
OU women's basketball

Oklahoma aims for fifth consecutive victory in home contest against Eastern Michigan

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Big 12 Media Days Basketball (copy)

Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk will try to win her 200th career game in the Sooners' home game against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday.

 Associated Press

Eastern Michigan (2-3) at Oklahoma (7-1)

5 p.m. Tuesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman

BSOK

Three storylines

On a roll: The Sooners have won four consecutive games including last Saturday’s impressive 94-63 win over Mississippi State. First-year coach Jennie Baranczyk enters Tuesday’s game with 199 career victories.

Big return: Ana Llanusa is having a stellar season in her return to play. The senior averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals in double-digit wins at SMU and against Mississippi State and was named Big 12 Player of the Week. It is her third career Big 12 honor, but her first selection as player of the week.

Shooting star: Taylor Robertson leads the nation with 42 3-pointers this season. She continues to take aim at the Big 12 career record of 392 (Laurie Koehn, Iowa State). The sharpshooter is just 12 3s from tying Aaryn Ellenberg’s OU record of 376.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Derby winner Medina Spirit dies after workout

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?
OU Sports Extra

'Fully committed' OU recruit Robert Spears-Jennings' family says it respects honesty and transparency; did they receive that from Roy Manning?

  • Updated

The Oklahoma assistant coach has also reportedly been recruiting for USC. Plus what contact did Alex Grinch have with the Broken Arrow star after the Lincoln Riley news broke?

Guerin Emig mailbag: Come for the 'sabotage,' stay for the 'Lincoln Riley Waste Dump of Greater Norman'

Sooners release 2022 football schedule (which could be last journey through Big 12 play)

Watch Now: How confidential will Joe Castiglione be during football coaching search? Let's ask OU's last high-profile hire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert