Oklahoma aims for fifth consecutive victory in home contest against Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan (2-3) at Oklahoma (7-1)
5 p.m. Tuesday, Lloyd Noble Center, Norman
BSOK
Three storylines
On a roll: The Sooners have won four consecutive games including last Saturday’s impressive 94-63 win over Mississippi State. First-year coach Jennie Baranczyk enters Tuesday’s game with 199 career victories.
Big return: Ana Llanusa is having a stellar season in her return to play. The senior averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals in double-digit wins at SMU and against Mississippi State and was named Big 12 Player of the Week. It is her third career Big 12 honor, but her first selection as player of the week.
Shooting star: Taylor Robertson leads the nation with 42 3-pointers this season. She continues to take aim at the Big 12 career record of 392 (Laurie Koehn, Iowa State). The sharpshooter is just 12 3s from tying Aaryn Ellenberg’s OU record of 376.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
