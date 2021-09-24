Oklahoma aiming to continue stranglehold on Big 12 championships

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley learned all about Big 12 championships during his debut season as offensive coordinator.

The Sooners were starved for championship hardware during that 2015 season. For the first time in the Bob Stoops era, there was no league celebration in back-to-back seasons.

“In 2015, that was the goal. We had a couple of years prior where some other teams had won it. That was step No. 1, getting back to win Big 12 championships like Coach (Stoops) had done so often and those teams before had done so often,” Riley said. “The league was really good that year. There was a ton of talent, especially offensively. We had some barn-burner games throughout that schedule. That was a big step, just that year. There was a lot of emphasis on winning that.”

On Saturday, OU begins pursuit of a seventh consecutive conference championship at home against West Virginia.

To reach its national championship goals, winning a league crown will be on the checklist.

Oklahoma and Clemson are riding streaks of six outright conference titles. The last current Power Five program to win at least six straight outright league titles was OU when it won a dozen Big Six/Seven titles under Bud Wilkinson (1948-59).