Oklahoma aiming to continue stranglehold on Big 12 championships

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley learned all about Big 12 championships during his debut season as offensive coordinator.
The Sooners were starved for championship hardware during that 2015 season. For the first time in the Bob Stoops era, there was no league celebration in back-to-back seasons.
“In 2015, that was the goal. We had a couple of years prior where some other teams had won it. That was step No. 1, getting back to win Big 12 championships like Coach (Stoops) had done so often and those teams before had done so often,” Riley said. “The league was really good that year. There was a ton of talent, especially offensively. We had some barn-burner games throughout that schedule. That was a big step, just that year. There was a lot of emphasis on winning that.”
On Saturday, OU begins pursuit of a seventh consecutive conference championship at home against West Virginia.
To reach its national championship goals, winning a league crown will be on the checklist.
Oklahoma and Clemson are riding streaks of six outright conference titles. The last current Power Five program to win at least six straight outright league titles was OU when it won a dozen Big Six/Seven titles under Bud Wilkinson (1948-59).
“None of us want the streak to end,” OU running back Kennedy Brooks said. “We don't wanna be that squad that ends the streak. But our main focus is just being the best team out there every week. If we do that, then our goals will be achieved. We just have to go out there and do the best we can every week.”
Spencer Rattler was asked about winning the title last season. The quarterback rallied the team to eight straight victories to wrap up the 2020 campaign.
“It was a good feeling winning the Big 12 championship. It was a great feeling. A lot of hard work was put in last year,” Rattler said. “That’s our goal this year to get another one Just have to take it day by day, game by game. Start conference play Saturday and excited to get out there and finally get this thing going.”
Riley never wants his team to take winning Big 12 titles for granted.
“It’s so dang hard to win a conference championship. We’ve had so many other good teams in this league, great players, good coaching staffs,” Riley said. “I think sometimes around here it gets taken for granted, and it shouldn’t because it’s so freaking hard.
“Those who have been in the fight each year see that. They’ve certainly learned that kind of respect getting back in the league and the respect you even have at OU when you feel like you should be in the middle of it every year. That respect that you have for the teams that have been able to do it because it’s been really hard.”