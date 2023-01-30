Oklahoma ace Jordy Bahl 'feeling good' as she enters 2023 campaign with eyes on three-peat

Jordy Bahl will be one of the key faces of Oklahoma softball entering the 2023 season.

There will be little girls wearing No. 98 shirts inside Marita Hynes Field. Undoubtedly there are many others trying to emulate the sophomore's pitching style, which has been dominant since she entered the college softball world.

Bahl’s comfortability in the circle is countered by her humility through the attention. During a recent interview, she answered questions with team-first responses instead of focusing on herself.

How anxious is she to be less than two weeks from the Feb. 9 season opener against Duke?

“Our team is really excited,” she said. “If you ask any softball player in the country, they tell you that the falls are really long and a grind. Everybody’s excited to just go out on the field. Let’s play somebody besides yourself.”

The next question is posed about handling the grind — what was it like for her?

“The fall, for our team, is a lot of weights, workouts and a lot of hard work on the field with class in better all of that,” she said. “It’s good. We enjoy being here together.”

The next question was point-blank to try to get her to talk about herself. It also turned out to be the shortest answer during the conversation.

The biggest storyline last season was OU playing without their ace pitcher due to arm soreness. She returned for the Women’s College World Series after missing weeks of action.

How is Bahl’s current health? How is her arm? Is she back to 100%?

“Feeling good,” she said.

That two-word response was short and to the point. It likely also brings joy to OU fans while also making opponents take a deep breath while wondering what’s in store in facing the right-hander in 2023.

Bahl is the reigning Big 12 co-pitcher of the year and the NFCA national freshman of the year after going 22-1 with 205 strikeouts in 141.1 innings pitched. The first-team All-American is already planted on several watch lists for individual awards.

This definitely isn’t a one-person team. On Monday, Bahl was among five OU players on Softball America’s first-team list of All-Americans. She’s joined by Tiare Jennings, Grace Lyons, Jayda Coleman and newcomer Cydney Sanders.

As a team, the Sooners have been overwhelming preseason favorites to win a third consecutive national championship. What’s it like dealing with those expectations?

“There’s a lot of chatter that goes on outside, but our team has a circle,” Bahl said. “Everybody talks. Inside, we’re just worried about showing up every day and giving it everything we’ve got and getting a little bit better every day.”

The maturation process will continue for Bahl as she begins her second season with the Sooners. Her self-discovery from year one, she said, focuses on the program.

“I just love this team and I love these girls,” she said. “And I’m looking forward to another season.”