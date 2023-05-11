NORMAN — It was a long time ago now, nearly 30 years back in fact, but Patty Gasso’s memory of her initial visit to USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium is still sharp.

On April 5, 1995, Oklahoma made the short trip north to the ballpark in Oklahoma City for a day-night doubleheader with Oklahoma State. The occasion would ultimately mark the first pair in five Bedlam meetings that spring, Gasso’s first in her 29 seasons in charge of the Sooners.

In Game 1, OU claimed a comfortable 3-0 victory behind a Carrie Fredrick home run and Brea Moore’s one-hitter in the circle. Game 2, however, proved tighter and sat level at 2-2 in the seventh inning when Cowgirl Cynthia Smith beat a tag from OU’s Missy Panzer for the go-ahead run.

Gasso argued the call at home plate, then spent the rest of an eventual 5-3 extra innings defeat somewhere other than the dugout.

“I got thrown out of that game,” she recalled this week.

By Gasso’s count, her first ejection at OU was her last until she got tossed from the middle game of the Sooners’ visit to Stillwater on May 8, 2021.

“I had no idea what to do. Point me to where I’m supposed to go. I don’t have any idea what to do here," Gasso continued, still thinking back to April 1995. "I don’t know what I said, actually. Because I don't use language like that … I was a newcomer so they probably had this much respect for what I was doing or anything. I can get away with a lot more these days. But I try not to.”

This weekend, Gasso and Co. (49-1) return again to what's become the familiar confines of Hall of Fame Stadium, this time for the 2023 Big 12 Championship.

Top-seeded OU meets No. 5 Iowa State for a semifinal matchup at 1 p.m. Friday (ESPNU), opening the postseason against a Cyclones team (25-29) the Sooners outscored 26-3 in a weekend sweep earlier this spring. Owning the nation's longest win streak at 41 games, OU enters the weekend as a heavy favorite to grab the program's eighth conference tournament title.

But 28 years and 185 visits removed from the night Gasso was ejected in Oklahoma City, the Hall of Fame Softball Complex is more than a nearby venue for the Sooners.

Since that initial doubleheader in 1995, OU has won games at an 81.5 percent clip at the annual host site of the Big 12 Championship and the Women's College World Series. For the Sooners and an OU dynasty that's sprouted in Gasso's three decades at the helm, Hall of Fame Stadium has become something of a home away from home.

"We're very comfortable playing there," Gasso explained. "Anytime we walk in there — whether it's in the fall or the spring against Texas or what have you — it is always a wow factor."

One hundred and thirty-six wins. Fifty losses. That's the Sooners' record inside Hall of Fame Stadium from Gasso's debut season in 1995 through to this weekend.

Since 2016, the Hall of Fame Complex is where OU has gone 57-10 and claimed four national championships over that span. It's where the Sooners have captured each of their seven conference tournament titles. It's where the Sooners own a 12-4 record all-time over Red River rivals Texas.

And only 27.9 miles from Marita Hynes Field, it's a stadium the Sooners can commute to from home this weekend, eschewing a team hotel stay until at least the NCAA Regional phase of the postseason.

OU's comfort inside Hall of Fame Stadium has developed slowly since 1995, coinciding with a booming local and national interest in the sport, the Sooners' own overwhelming and sustained success and crowds that have come with both.

Gasso estimates there were 400 in the stand for that doubleheader in April of her first season.

Earlier this spring, on March 31, an NCAA regular season record crowd of 8,930 showed up in Oklahoma City to see OU face Texas. Some 12,533 were in attendance for Session 4 at the 2022 Women's College World Series, many sporting crimson and cream.

"You can't really hear yourself talk," Gasso said. "You just feel it electric and all around you."

"The only thing I could relate it to is standing on the sidelines of an OU football game. And I never in a million years thought that I would be (saying) I can't hear you. Like I need to come talk to you through your helmet. I've never thought in a million years that would be something I would be saying.”

A long ways from Gasso's fiery debut at Hall of Fame Stadium that's still fresh enough in the memory, the Sooners could claim their third straight national title at the complex later this spring. That journey begins with Iowa State Friday in a setting OU has grown plenty comfortable in over the last 30 years.