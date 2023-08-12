Eli Lederman Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eli Lederman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The fourth-ranked football prospect in the state for the class of 2025 is headed to Norman.

Jaden Nickens, a consensus four-star wide receiver from OKC Millwood High School, announced his commitment to Oklahoma Saturday afternoon, picking the Sooners over Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Arkansas, among others.

Millwood’s 2025 four-star WR Jaden Nickens commits to Oklahoma. The #Sooners get another talented in-state athlete. #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/rFf9mugmAw — James D. Jackson (@JamesDJackson15) August 12, 2023

With his verbal pledge, Nickens is now the fifth and highest-rated member of OU’s 2025 class. He joins fellow wide receivers Elijah Thomas (Checotah) and Gracen Harris (Ennis, Texas), Lee’s Summit, Missouri, defensive lineman Ka’Mori Moore and three-star quarterback Kevin Sperry, the Texan who transferred to Carl Albert ahead of his junior season this fall.

Joining the fray in late January 2023, the Sooners were the last of the 14 schools to extend Nickens a scholarship offer with Tulsa, Auburn, Ole Miss and Missouri among the other programs who chased his commitment. OU safeties coach Brandon Hall and wide receivers coach Emmett Jones served as Nickens’ primary recruiters.

In March, Nickens helped guide Millwood past top-ranked Metro Christian to claim the program’s second straight 3A boys’ basketball state title. ESPN lists Nickens as a four-star shooting guard prospect in the 2025 class with offers from OSU, Ole Miss and Auburn.

