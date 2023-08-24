Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

OKLAHOMA CITY — Andy Bass is headed to OU.

The Oklahoma City Heritage Hall quarterback announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Thursday morning, picking the Sooners over Syracuse and Kansas State during an assembly in the Chargers' gymnasium.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior is a three-star athlete in the 247Sports Composite ratings. He's ranked the No. 17 player in Oklahoma for 2024 and the No. 158 athlete nationally.

Bass threw for 2,833 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for 970 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, according to MaxPreps. Heritage Hall went 11-1 and won the Class 3A state title.

Also a high school track star, Bass won the Class 3A individual championships in the 100 (10.56) and 200 (21.74) meters in May. His 100 meter mark was the fastest in the state across all classes.

According to his Twitter bio, Bass boasts a 4.37 personal best in the 40-yard dash.

OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray took the lead on recruiting Bass. It's expected he'll join the Sooners' running backs room, though he could play split outside or under center in certain situations, he told OU Insider in July.

Bass will reunite with several former Heritage Hall standouts at OU.

River Faulkner and Cooper Cookson will also join the Sooners in 2024 after reclassifying from 2023, they told the Oklahoman in April.

Former Chargers wide receiver Gavin Freeman, who flashed last year as an OU freshman, appears poised to break out as a sophomore this fall.