Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN – Christine Levi and her family were surprised to find they were the sole Oklahoma fans tailgating on the reopened stretch of Lindsey Street on Saturday morning.

They’d driven home from Watonga to Norman on Friday evening and positioned their tent frames outside the entrance to the Headington College dormitory around midnight, hoping to beat the crowds.

When they returned Saturday morning with food, chairs, tables and a grill, they were still the only people setting up on the south side of Lindsey between Jenkins Avenue and Asp Avenue.

“We got here, and we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s nobody here,’” Christine said.

OU announced Aug. 15 it was reallowing tailgating in that area of Lindsey, and to much social media fanfare, after it had been prohibited since 2017 following the construction of the Residential Colleges. Improving OU's gameday atmosphere ahead of the 2024 SEC transition was the impetus for the decision.

The university set up trash cans and metal barriers as if it was expecting a strong presence. Signs displaying the tailgating rules were spaced across the grass outside Headington and Dunham College.

OU even rerouted its pregame “Walk of Champions” to start at Asp and flow east down Lindsey before making a left turn north onto Jenkins. Sooner Nation was well represented at the football team’s march into Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, but not by Lindsey Street tailgaters.

For whatever potential reason – Labor Day weekend, anticipation of temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s, or a subpar season-opening matchup in Arkansas State – those who celebrated Lindsey Street tailgating’s return upon announcement didn’t take advantage of their freedom.

In the early hours of the morning, some who strolled down Lindsey wondered aloud: “Where is everyone?”

“I think it’s just kind of a late announcement,” Christine said. “I just don’t think they advertised that it was open.”

Christine wanted to savor the return, though. She rolled in around three hours before kickoff with sister Lisa, brother-in-law Phillip, nephew Blake (named after former OU basketball star Blake Griffin), three-month-old grandson Jacoby and Lisa’s grandson Dakota.

The family used to always tailgate there, dating back to when O’Connell’s Irish Pub and Grille stood on the southeast corner of Lindsey and Jenkins, prior to its 2008 relocation to Campus Corner.

After the 2017 restrictions, they tailgated with friends further south on campus, but this year, they had extra reason to return to their roots.

Christine’s nephew, Kenneth Wermy, is a freshman offensive lineman for the Sooners. During his first Walk of Champions, he stopped by to snap a photo while holding young Jacoby.

A few more family members, including Wermy’s mother Laura, father Deon, sister Jay-Lea and grandmother Leatrice arrived shortly after the Walk of Champions.

From Watonga to Cache and the Lawton area, Christine was expecting 20-30 in total, depending on who showed up. Some had tickets for the game while others planned to stay at the tailgate and listen on the radio.

Is their tailgate SEC ready? What do they do better than anyone else?

For one thing, they’d already made biscuits and gravy before they arrived.

“We like to cook, I guess,” Christine said. “We’re just gonna do breakfast burritos this morning.”

Saturday’s light showing emphasized OU’s overall tailgating presence, especially on Lindsey Street, still could use a kickstart ahead of the 2024 conference transition.

Perhaps Christine and her crew will have more tailgating neighbors at future games this season.