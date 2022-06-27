 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta commits to Sooners days after receiving offer from OU

  • Updated
  • 0
Oklahoma Spring Game (copy) (copy)

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables sings the Oklahoma Alma mater with players during the Oklahoma spring game in Norman on Saturday,

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Five days after receiving an offer from Oklahoma, offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta committed to the Sooners Monday afternoon.

The lineman from Snoqualmie, Wa. announced his verbal pledge to OU via Twitter and becomes the eighth member of the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class. A rising senior at Snoqualmie’s Mount Si High School, Ozaeta is a three-star recruit per 247Sports. The recruiting service ranks him the No. 28-ranked offensive tackle and the ninth-ranked prospect in the state of Washington for his class.

People are also reading…

Ozaeta’s commitment to OU comes following his string of campus visits this spring featuring trips to UCLA, Utah, Washington State, Stanford and Nebraska. Other offers to the 6-foot-6, 296-pound lineman included Cal, Cincinnati, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado.

The Sooners registered their interest in Ozaeta late, only extending an offer on June 22. Nonetheless, without even a visit to Norman, he committed to OU Monday as the latest addition to coach Brent Venables’ 2023 class. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh was Ozaeta’s primary recruiter.

With Ozaeta’s commitment the Sooners now have two offensive linemen pledged to their upcoming recruiting class. Ozaera joins three-star interior offensive lineman Joshua Bates, the third-ranked prospect from the state of Colorado who committed to OU in August 2021. 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OU beat Writer

I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert