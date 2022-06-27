Offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta commits to Sooners days after receiving offer from OU

Five days after receiving an offer from Oklahoma, offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta committed to the Sooners Monday afternoon.

The lineman from Snoqualmie, Wa. announced his verbal pledge to OU via Twitter and becomes the eighth member of the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class. A rising senior at Snoqualmie’s Mount Si High School, Ozaeta is a three-star recruit per 247Sports. The recruiting service ranks him the No. 28-ranked offensive tackle and the ninth-ranked prospect in the state of Washington for his class.

100% committed to @OU_Football‼️ Happy Birthday Mom @mozaeta! So grateful for my teammates & coaches through the years and for my family whose unconditional love and support helped me get here! Thank you to @CoachVenables @OU_CoachB @Coach_Leb for believing in me! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/cGtJIC481U — Heath Ozaeta (@HeathOzaeta) June 27, 2022

Ozaeta’s commitment to OU comes following his string of campus visits this spring featuring trips to UCLA, Utah, Washington State, Stanford and Nebraska. Other offers to the 6-foot-6, 296-pound lineman included Cal, Cincinnati, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado.

The Sooners registered their interest in Ozaeta late, only extending an offer on June 22. Nonetheless, without even a visit to Norman, he committed to OU Monday as the latest addition to coach Brent Venables’ 2023 class. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh was Ozaeta’s primary recruiter.

With Ozaeta’s commitment the Sooners now have two offensive linemen pledged to their upcoming recruiting class. Ozaera joins three-star interior offensive lineman Joshua Bates, the third-ranked prospect from the state of Colorado who committed to OU in August 2021.

