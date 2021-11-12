November reign has been impressive for Oklahoma. A look at biggest wins and memorable plays

WACO, Texas — Championship November.
The two-word slogan has become synonymous with success for Oklahoma football. The Sooners have won 23 consecutive games in college football’s most important month.
Lincoln Riley hasn't lost a November game since he became Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator in 2015. There have been close calls. There has been a record-setting comeback. All have helped fuel six consecutive Big 12 championships and four College Football Playoff appearances during that stretch.
Saturday, the Sooners will embark on another chase toward November perfection. Following the 11 a.m. game at Baylor, OU will host Iowa State on Nov. 20 and end with a Nov. 27 Bedlam matchup at Oklahoma State.
What is Riley’s earliest recollection of the motto?
“I remember it most in the 2015 year when we got on a pretty good run. It’s kind of similar to right now,” Riley said. “We had a lot of really good football teams to play at the end of the month and the end of the season. We got on a run and probably played some of our best ball of the year.
“I remember the phrase starting to get used right then. And then each year … you put yourself in a position — and fortunately we’ve been able to do it all the years — where you have some great opportunities.”
Here’s a look back at some of the biggest plays during the key stretches of November football:
2015
Best November win: OU had lost two straight to Baylor before Baker Mayfield helped snap the Bears’ 20-game home win streak in a 44-34 triumph. Oklahoma reclaimed the Big 12 after this victory.
Memorable play: Steven Parker’s pass deflection on TCU’s two-point conversion attempt with 51 seconds left saved a 30-29 home victory.
Season’s outcome: OU lost 37-17 to Clemson in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Orange Bowl.
2016
Best November win: The Sooners — without a scholarship running back available — turned to H-back Dimitri Flowers. He rushed 22 times for 115 yards in a 34-24 victory in Ames.
Memorable play: On a snowy night at West Virginia, the Sooners took an early 14-0 lead when Mayfield hit fellow Heisman Trophy finalist Dede Westbrook with a quick pass. The wide receiver shucked a defender and raced 75 yards for a score. OU would build a 34-0 lead in the second quarter en route to a 56-28 win.
Season’s outcome: Oklahoma topped Auburn 35-19 in the Sugar Bowl.
2017
Best November win: Bedlam was nuts. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State were tied at 38 before the Sooners pulled away in the second half for a 62-52 win. Mayfield threw for 598 yards and Marquise Brown caught nine passes for 265 yards.
Memorable play: The Sooners were just trying to run out the clock against OSU when Trey Sermon ran 53 yards for a touchdown with 42 seconds left. It was the cherry on top of a hard-earned win.
Season’s outcome: Oklahoma lost 54-48 in double overtime to Georgia at the Rose Bowl in a CFP semifinal contest.
2018
Best November win: Two defensive plays — touchdowns off fumble recoveries by Caleb Kelly and Curtis Bolton — sparked a wild 59-56 victory at West Virginia. Kyler Murray threw for 364 yards.
Memorable play: Oklahoma defended OSU’s two-point conversion attempt with 1:03 remaining in regulation to hang on for a 48-47 home victory.
Season’s outcome: Alabama beat the Sooners 45-34 in the Orange Bowl in a CFP semifinal game.
2019
Best November win: OU nabbed the largest comeback In school history at Baylor. OU trailed 28-3 early in the second quarter before Sooner Magic took over. Jalen Hurts would tie the game with a two-yard pass to Brayden Willis and Gabe Brkic kicked a game-winning 31-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining in the 34-31 victory.
Memorable play: Parnell Motley intercepted Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy’s two-point conversion attempt with 24 seconds left to save a 42-41 victory. It was the third time in November OU was able to defend a two-point conversion to keep its CFP hopes on track.
Season’s outcome: OU would fall 63-28 to LSU in the Peach Bowl, another CFP semifinal setback.
2020
Best win: Oklahoma jumped to a 21-0 lead midway through the first quarter en route to a 41-13 win over Oklahoma State. OSU’s 13 points was the lowest in the past 11 Bedlam games.
Memorable play: David Ugwoegbu’s tipped pass and interception in the first quarter of Bedlam set up a short 20-yard touchdown drive that gave the Sooners a 21-0 lead.
Season’s outcome: OU defeated Florida 55-20 in the Cotton Bowl.