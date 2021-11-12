November reign has been impressive for Oklahoma. A look at biggest wins and memorable plays

WACO, Texas — Championship November.

The two-word slogan has become synonymous with success for Oklahoma football. The Sooners have won 23 consecutive games in college football’s most important month.

Lincoln Riley hasn't lost a November game since he became Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator in 2015. There have been close calls. There has been a record-setting comeback. All have helped fuel six consecutive Big 12 championships and four College Football Playoff appearances during that stretch.

Saturday, the Sooners will embark on another chase toward November perfection. Following the 11 a.m. game at Baylor, OU will host Iowa State on Nov. 20 and end with a Nov. 27 Bedlam matchup at Oklahoma State.

What is Riley’s earliest recollection of the motto?

“I remember it most in the 2015 year when we got on a pretty good run. It’s kind of similar to right now,” Riley said. “We had a lot of really good football teams to play at the end of the month and the end of the season. We got on a run and probably played some of our best ball of the year.