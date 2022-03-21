Notre Dame cruises to 44-point win over Oklahoma in second round of NCAA Tournament

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s women's basketball season was abruptly ended by Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament’s second round on Monday night.

The Irish blasted away from the Sooners early in the contest to seize a 108-64 victory inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

Fourth-seeded Oklahoma ended 25-9 in its first season under coach Jennie Baranczyk.

No. 5 seed Notre Dame (24-8) will face top-seeded North Carolina State in a Sweet Sixteen game in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The Irish used a 20-0 run midway through the first quarter to take a 25-7 lead with 3:53 remaining.

Notre Dame led 60-25 at halftime and the margin never dipped under 39 points in the fourth quarter.

Dara Mabrey scored a game-high 29 points — including seven 3-pointers — to fuel the win for the Irish. Sonia Citron added 25 points.

Taylor Robertson scored a team-high 19 points for the Sooners. Liz Scott and Skylar Vann added 11 points each for OU.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.