 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame 108, Oklahoma 64

Notre Dame cruises to 44-point win over Oklahoma in second round of NCAA Tournament

  • Updated
  • 0
NCAA Notre Dame Oklahoma Basketball (copy)

Notre Dame guard Sonia Citron shoots a layup over Oklahoma's Madi Williams in the first half of Monday's NCAA Tournament second-round game in Norman.

 Mitch Alcala, AP

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s women's basketball season was abruptly ended by Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament’s second round on Monday night.

The Irish blasted away from the Sooners early in the contest to seize a 108-64 victory inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

Fourth-seeded Oklahoma ended 25-9 in its first season under coach Jennie Baranczyk.

No. 5 seed Notre Dame (24-8) will face top-seeded North Carolina State in a Sweet Sixteen game in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The Irish used a 20-0 run midway through the first quarter to take a 25-7 lead with 3:53 remaining.

Notre Dame led 60-25 at halftime and the margin never dipped under 39 points in the fourth quarter.

Dara Mabrey scored a game-high 29 points — including seven 3-pointers — to fuel the win for the Irish. Sonia Citron added 25 points.

Taylor Robertson scored a team-high 19 points for the Sooners. Liz Scott and Skylar Vann added 11 points each for OU.

People are also reading…

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The ultimate game changer: Robotic umpires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert