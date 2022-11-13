'Nothing easy about it:' The Sooners are focused on how they finish. What's at sake for OU headed into its final two games?

NORMAN — Since the early days of October, beginning in the throes of Oklahoma’s three-game skid earlier this fall, Brent Venables has spoken often about how these Sooners would be remembered for how they finish in 2022.

A month and change removed from those early conference stumbles, OU sits 5-5 with a 2-5 conference record in the wake of Saturday’s 23-20 loss at West Virginia. And again, afterward, Venables returned to his well-worn refrain about the finish.

“It's always been about the finish,” Venables said at the end of a rainy afternoon in Morgantown. “There ain't nothing easy about it. Whether you're winning or, certainly, after disappointment, your character will reveal itself. I know these guys. Again, they're young guys and they're hurting right now. They're really, really hurting.

“At some point and time, we've got to be pissed as well and do something about it.”

There was plenty — OU’s short yardage struggles, its crippling penalties, sloppy special teams, the Sooners’ lone conversion on 13 third and fourth down attempts, the game-changing emergence of Mountaineers backup Garrett Greene — to be “pissed” about in the Week 11 loss. And with two regular season games left, there remain more questions than answers about what the Sooners’ final state will look like.

So what now?

OU closes out Venables’ debut campaign with a Week 12 visit from Oklahoma State (6:30 p.m., ABC) before a trip to Texas Tech on the final Saturday of the regular season. Cowboys passer Spencer Sanders returned to help kick a two-game OSU losing streak in a 20-14 win over Iowa State in Stillwater on Saturday. The Red Raiders snapped a two-game skid of their own in Week 11, knocking off Kansas in a 15-point home to pull back to .500.

Those final two games come onto the horizon with the sixth win required for bowl eligibility still hanging in the balance for OU.

In jeopardy is the Sooners’ run of 23 straight bowl game appearances dating back to the fall of 1999, the second-longest such streak in the nation behind No. 1 Georgia, which will make its 26th consecutive postseason appearance later this year. A win in the final two games would mark the latest OU has clinched bowl eligibility during the current streak.

The last time the Sooners failed to reach a bowl game — 1998 — is also the last time OU finished with a losing record in Big 12 play, a fate that was sealed Saturday.

More history could lie ahead, too. Since 1945, the Sooners have lost six games in a season only six times. Also of note, Venables will need wins from each of the last two games to trigger a $25,000 contract bonus for reaching the seven-win mark and playing in a bowl game.

What goes into starting the turnaround that would get Venables and the Sooners to that point?

“Understanding we’ve got two games left,” said OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. “We’ve got Bedlam coming up Saturday at home and we’ve got to make a decision on who we want to be and how we want to finish this thing. So we’ve got to make a choice collectively to go out, do our job, execute, play clean, and play how we’re capable of playing.”

Junior wide receiver Marvin Mims says he still knows what this team is capable of.

Following a four-catch, 98-yard performance that also included a backbreaking drop, Mims thought back Saturday to OU’s Big 12 title team from his freshman season and the 2021 Sooners who began 9-0 last fall and pointed to the road still road ahead in 2022.

“I know what kind of team we can be,” he said. “We just have to play up to our potential. And we haven’t. We’re sitting at 5-5 right now. Not a good feeling. Team-wise, player-wise, coaching-wise, we have a lot of potential. We just haven’t played to it.”

Senior running back Eric Gray, on the heels of his career-best, 211-yard rushing effort, acknowledged the uphill claim of keeping the faith as the Sooners’ struggle persist through the month typically known in Norman as “Championship November”.

“It’s human nature,” he said. Guys start thinking, ‘Well you said this a couple weeks ago. Now what?’ But it’s the same thing every week. You’ve gotta keep going, you’ve gotta keep pushing every week because eventually it will get better.”

Another observation from Gray? If there's were opponent on the schedule to help re-juice the Sooners for a strong regular season finish, its the one traveling to Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Week 12.

"Everybody’s going to get up for Bedlam," he said. "I think it’ll be a great positive to recharge again this week.”