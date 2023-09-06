Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For Calvin Thibodeaux, the final weeks of Oklahoma’s 2021 football season were “a blur.”

Lincoln Riley announced after a devastating Bedlam loss he was departing for USC, leaving Thibodeaux and the remaining assistant coaches in limbo, until Brent Venables became the Sooners’ new head coach.

Upon arriving in Norman, Venables was transparent with Thibodeaux, his former All-Big 12 defensive lineman who’d been OU’s defensive line coach since 2016. He would consider retaining Thibodeaux, but he was offering the defensive line position to someone else first.

“He didn’t lead me on or BS me or anything, and I'm very appreciative of that,” Thibodeaux told the Tulsa World. “He shot me straight. He won a national championship (at Clemson) with Coach (Todd) Bates and he kind of alluded to the fact that he was going to bring him, so I completely understood that, and that's part of the nature when you sign up for this business.”

Now the defensive line coach at SMU, Thibodeaux will take on his alma mater and former employer at 5 p.m. Saturday in Norman. He’s happy Venables, his former college defensive coordinator, is leading the Sooners onward. And for himself, landing with the Mustangs has been a greater blessing than he could’ve imagined.

“As humbly as I can say it, everything's working out,” Thibodeaux said. “I have no regrets. I'm getting the chance to coach the game that I love and I'm around some good people. And then you talk about being around your family — I'm in a good place.”

Sure, leaving the university where he played five seasons (2002-06) and coached for six (2016-21), winning five Big 12 Championships, was an adjustment at first. OU shaped Thibodeaux into the man he is today, taught him toughness and accountability and produced wonderful memories.

Thibodeaux was at the height of his game as a Sooners assistant. He was nominated for the Broyles Award in 2020, developed Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey into 2022 NFL draftees and had five-star defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy committed before his departure. Then, all of a sudden, he had to hit refresh.

When searching for a new job, Thibodeaux had options, but he didn’t chase “the biggest logo and the biggest conference.” His family became his greatest concern.

His wife Terrika, originally from Dallas, had graciously followed him to jobs at Dartmouth and Kansas, but he knew their children, Kamiah, Camar and Camsen, needed to be closer to family while transitioning to their new life away from Norman.

Incoming SMU coach Rhett Lashlee reached out with an offer that would put Thibodeaux and his family back in his wife’s hometown and near her parents. Thibodeaux quickly bought into Lashlee’s vision for the program and jumped at the opportunity.

“I took a step back, humbled myself, and I said, ‘Man, what a great opportunity to come in with a first year coach in Dallas,’” Thibodeaux said. “Man, just the upside to this job was unbelievable, and I thank God that I got that opportunity.”

There’s even more upside with SMU joining the ACC in 2024. Thibodeaux will be right back coaching power conference football in a recruiting hotbed next year. He said it’s confirmation God is looking out for him.

Thibodeaux couldn’t have predicted the ACC move when he signed on, much less the Mustangs winning more games than OU last season.

Watching the Sooners from afar, he said he felt a strange numbness when they lost, due to the bonds he forged with those he left behind.

He’s rooting for Jordan Kelley and Isaiah Coe, among the last remaining players he recruited while still in Norman. He’s confident OU will quickly rebound from last year's 6-7 season.

Someone who knows Thibodeaux better than most expects him to excel in his next chapter, too.

Jermaine Thibodeaux, Calvin’s older cousin, lived less than five minutes away from him in Norman.

An OU assistant professor of African and African American Studies, he saw firsthand Calvin’s hospitality and formality toward his players. Those who took Jermaine’s classes praised “Coach Thibs” effusively.

“I think they've liked the fact that he has been fairly consistent with them and extraordinarily genuine and transparent in presenting who he is as a coach, but also just as an adult mentor in their world,” Jermaine said. “I think he tries to reflect the image of manhood that he would like all of his players to embody.”

There’s already evidence of Thibodeaux’s approach to relationships paying off at SMU. When former OU defensive lineman Kori Roberson entered the transfer portal in April, he initially committed to Arizona State, but changed his mind and decided to reunite with Thibodeaux.

In the Mustangs’ season opener against Louisiana Tech, Roberson recorded half a sack, half a tackle for loss and returned an interception for a touchdown.

“I knew that he could add value to our organization,” Thibodeaux said of Roberson. “He believed in me. He knew I wouldn’t BS him. He knew I’d tell him the truth all the time. And sometimes you realize you have a good thing, but sometimes when you lose it, you (realize) ‘I really had a good thing.’

“And just to see him go score a touchdown in the first game, that was awesome, man. I dang near teared up, I was proud of him.”

Thibodeaux’s far less likely to cry when he returns to OU on Saturday. It won’t be dramatic.

It isn’t his first time back in town since he left. He and his family often visit Kyle Smith, his college landlord who helped him get his first coaching job at Houston and is now Camar’s godfather. Just all the more testament to the way Thibodeaux builds relationships.

Thibodeaux previously coached against the Sooners at Kansas and Tulsa, so this isn’t his first rodeo. He was amped up the first game he stood across the field from the likes of Bob Stoops and Jerry Schmidt, but not this time. It’s just SMU’s next game and a great opportunity, he says.

Memories will abound, though. For one, Thibodeaux recalls breaking down when Stoops asked him to coach in the 2021 Alamo Bowl against Oregon. He calls that final game as a Sooners assistant “a bucket list deal.”

“To get back there, it was everything to me,” Thibodeaux said. “It really holds a special place in my heart, and man, just very appreciative that I got that opportunity. I wasn't deserving or there could have been other guys out there, but God granted me favor. Man, it was special to me.”

That vindicating victory restored order from the chaos that made Thibodeaux’s last days in Norman “a blur.” For his service to the program then and well before, he’s still held in high esteem at OU.

“Love Calvin,” Venables said. “Appreciate everything he did as a Sooner.

“He’s a Sooner. A great Sooner."

