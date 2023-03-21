NORMAN — Not in his 13 seasons as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator nor in the decade he spent in the same role at Clemson between 2012-21 has Brent Venables seen one of his defenses struggle like the Sooners did in 2022.

While OU sputtered to its first losing season since 1998 last fall, defensive woes filled Venables’ first campaign in charge with questions swirling around individual performances, matchup challenges and schematic errors; critiques that can now be left in the past with the second-year coach’s second spring camp off the ground as of Tuesday afternoon.

Enough truth lies in the numbers alone, anyway.

Prior to 2022, only one Venables-led defense — OU’s 2008 national runner-ups — gave up more than 250 passing yards per game across his 23 seasons as a coordinator. Last fall, opposing offenses hit Venables' secondary for 273.5 yards per game through the air. The Sooners ranked 119th in pass defense nationally.

As late as Monday, Venables has acknowledged that an OU run defense that gave up 187.5 rushing yards allowed per game often found itself overmatched physically on its way to finishing 106th in the country.

In his first stint with the Sooners, Venables’ worst run defense closed 58th in the nation at a per game average of 148.9 rushing yards allowed. At Clemson, the Tigers never fell below the 155.9 yards per game that ranked 57th nationally in Venables’ debut season in 2012.

Of course, the defenses that turned Venables into one of the nation’s most-coveted coordinators in the nation over the last two decades also did so in part because they kept other teams off the board. OU never gave up more than 24.5 points per game from 1999-2011. Venables’ Clemson defenses proved even stingier, sitting below 20.0 points allowed per contest six times from 2014-21.

In 2022? Opposing teams gashed OU’s 99th-ranked scoring defense for 30.0 points per game.

That defense proved a stark departure from Venables' past in a season of growing pains. In the earliest days of Year 2, he holds confidence in where the Sooners will go from here.

“It never happens fast enough,” Venables said Monday afternoon. “And wherever we are, by the end of next season it’s still not going to be good enough. The best of the best are never satisfied. (But) I expect us to be on another planet defensively.”

Confidence is the question Venables pondered on the eve of OU’s spring practice opener.

What — with the Sooners’ Sept. 2 Week 1 meeting with Arkansas State still 164 days off — has Venables confident that OU will improve on defense in 2023?

“I just feel like foundationally we set a very clear vision of what the standards are, what the expectations are,” he began. “Certainly, we spend a lot of time with developing guys that are returning. So the returning experience is an advantage over what we had a year ago. Everybody was new (last season).”

Indeed, the Sooners return six defenders who made at least nine starts a year ago including leading tackler Danny Stutsman and standout safety Billy Bowman. And of the 12 scholarship transfers OU picked up this offseason, seven reside on the defensive side of the ball.

To a front-seven Venables said was “bullied around and beat up too much,” a year ago, the Sooners have reinforced with edge rushers Rondell Bothroyd (Wake Forest) and Trace Ford (Oklahoma State) and interior linemen Jacob Lacey (Notre Dame) and Davon Sears (Texas State).

New arrivals to the secondary include Texas Tech’s Reggie Pearson, Northeastern Oklahoma’s Kendel Dolby and Indiana transfer Dasan McCullough, the versatile defender expected to step into the Sooners’ “CHEETAH” position.

In the likes of safety Peyton Bowen and defensive end Adepoju Adebawore in the Sooners’ fourth-ranked 2023 recruiting class, there’s added depth in promising freshmen for the future. Venables emphasized his excitement about a retooled secondary several times Monday.

“I really feel like through recruiting we've strengthened our roster positionally, particularly in the secondary,” he said.

Personnel marks one change. Time represents another.

Venables and his staff lamented often in the fall of 2022 the struggles that stemmed from the player's adjustment to a new system and scheme. Another year’s worth of immersion, coaching and training — presumably — will remedy some of that.

“The physical improvement from a strength and conditioning standpoint, and then the knowledge,” Venables explained. “The intimate knowledge that you gotta have so that you can play fast, you can play sure of yourself, you can play with great fundamentals and technique — play aggressive within the scheme because of your assuredness.”

Reflecting back on 2022, Venables pointed inward, as well.

“If we put it on the field, that means we coached it,” he said. “We’ve got to get better, coaches and players.”

OU returns its full defensive staff in 2023. That group includes defensive coordinator Ted Roof, who notably received the $50k raise written into his original contract but did not earn an extension when the Sooners dolled out a flurry of improved deals for Venables’ assistants earlier this month.

“We’ve got to continue to improve with our fundamentals. Our techniques. Our understanding,” Venables said. “And again the physicality that it takes to win and win with great defense.”

Bolstered by new personnel, time and staff continuity, there’s internal assurance that Venables’ defense will look more Venables-like in 2023.

“I know we have the right foundation,” he said. “And then I believe in the guys that are in that locker room. I really expect wherever we are today, by the time April 22 gets here we’re going to see improvement.”