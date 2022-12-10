No. 9 Razorbacks ride big second half to 88-78 win over the Sooners in Tulsa

In an early season litmus for Porter Moser’s second team at Oklahoma, the Sooners pushed ninth-ranked Arkansas for 20 minutes before the Razorbacks pulled away in the second half, ultimately topping OU 88-78 at Tulsa’s BOK Center Saturday afternoon.

Guards Grant Sherfield and Milos Uzan combined for 20 points in the opening period, when OU (7-3) led for 16:07 and by as many as nine before Arkansas closed on a 16-8 run to grab a 43-40 lead at the break. The Sooners shot 18-of-29 (62.1%) in the first half but did not attempt a single free throw in the period.

Sherfield finished with a team-high 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting, followed by Uzan with 15 points in the second start of his career. Jalen Hill, in his first game since undergoing facial surgery, added 11 points and five rebounds in 28 minutes.

However, the Sooners also committed 15 turnovers — their most since the opening night loss to Sam Houston on Nov. 7 — and were bullied inside, outscored in the paint 58-44.

A 14-6 Razorbacks run over the initial 5:29 of the second half handed Arkansas (9-1) a double-digit advantage and the Sooners never trailed by fewer than nine points over the final 14:31.

Ricky Council IV led the Razorbacks with a game-high 26 points, including 17 in the first half. Nick Smith supplemented with 21 points of his own, among four Arkansas players to finish in double figures.

The Sooners return home to Lloyd Noble Center to host Central Arkansas on Dec. 17. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN+.