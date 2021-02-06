No. 9 OU's late charge fuels victory over upset-minded Iowa State in men's basketball

NORMAN — Waiting out COVID-19 protocols was really frustrating for Austin Reaves.
The Oklahoma guard had missed two games due to contract tracing. He felt fine but didn’t like missing his team’s contests against Alabama and Texas Tech.
On Saturday, the senior toyed with a triple-double during OU’s harder-than-expected 79-72 victory over Iowa State inside the Lloyd Noble Center.
Reaves (16 points, eight rebounds, eight assists) joined Trae Young as the only Oklahoma players to finish with at least 16-8-8 in a Big 12 game.
“He's a big piece to our team. He does well facilitating, getting guys open, sharing the ball. He's got a good mind for the game,” teammate Brady Manek said. “He plays well at his position, he gets off screens, finds open guys. He does a lot of good things for us, and I think he helped us find guys in the post, guys rolling, guys catch-and-shooting threes.
“He really did a good job and, on top of that, he scored a lot. That's what we need from him. He's that kind of player. We need him to come out and do that every night.”
The No. 9 Sooners (12-5, 7-4) have now won six of seven and will get a week off before next Saturday’s game at West Virginia. A Wednesday home game against Baylor was postponed due to COVID issues at the Waco, Texas, university.
Reaves said watching his team play on television without him was “really frustrating.”
“It felt good to be back for sure. The coaches and players put me in a really good position tonight to do what we could do to get a win,” Reaves said.
Manek, who returned to the starting lineup, had his top overall game during his recovery from a COVID diagnosis in early January. The senior forward ended with nine points and a career-high 15 rebounds. He also tied a personal best with four assists. He shadowed Iowa State’s Solomon Young on defense.
“Really happy for Brady to see him bounce back and have a game like that,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Last couple (games) he has been making progress, health-wise. It looks to me like he has it back now.”
Oklahoma led 40-36 at halftime but couldn’t break away from the Cyclones until midway through the second half.
Iowa State (2-11, 0-8) led 58-57 with 9:12 remaining in regulation. OU then put together an 11-0 run to seize control, with Jalen Hill scoring seven points during the stretch. OU scored at least eight unanswered points on four occasions in the league game.
Elijah Harkless finished with a season-high 19 points. Umoja Gibson added 18 for the Sooners.
Iowa State connected on 16 3-pointers to keep pace with Oklahoma, but was only 11-of-40 inside the arc.
The Cyclones now have a seven-game losing streak.