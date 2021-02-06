No. 9 OU's late charge fuels victory over upset-minded Iowa State in men's basketball

NORMAN — Waiting out COVID-19 protocols was really frustrating for Austin Reaves.

The Oklahoma guard had missed two games due to contract tracing. He felt fine but didn’t like missing his team’s contests against Alabama and Texas Tech.

On Saturday, the senior toyed with a triple-double during OU’s harder-than-expected 79-72 victory over Iowa State inside the Lloyd Noble Center.

Reaves (16 points, eight rebounds, eight assists) joined Trae Young as the only Oklahoma players to finish with at least 16-8-8 in a Big 12 game.

“He's a big piece to our team. He does well facilitating, getting guys open, sharing the ball. He's got a good mind for the game,” teammate Brady Manek said. “He plays well at his position, he gets off screens, finds open guys. He does a lot of good things for us, and I think he helped us find guys in the post, guys rolling, guys catch-and-shooting threes.

“He really did a good job and, on top of that, he scored a lot. That's what we need from him. He's that kind of player. We need him to come out and do that every night.”