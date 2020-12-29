No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Florida | A look at the matchups plus who wins the game

Oklahoma vs. Florida
7 p.m. Wednesday
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
TV: ESPN
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Last meeting: Florida defeated OU 24-14 on Jan. 9, 2009 in BCS National Championship game in Miami Gardens, Fla.
All-time series: Florida leads 1-0
WHEN OU RUNS
Oklahoma will lean on Rhamondre Stevenson heavily during the Cotton Bowl, especially with the loss of backup T.J. Pledger to transfer. Stevenson is averaging 95.8 rushing yards per game (5.8 per carry) since his return from suspension five games earlier. Florida has allowed more than 179 rushing yards four times, including three losses. OU has outrushed its opponent in every game except a regular-season loss to Iowa State.
Stat to know: 190.3
The Gators have allowed 190.3 rushing yards per game in their losses to Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama. The Sooners have reached at least 191 yards in four games in 2020.
WHEN OU PASSES
Spencer Rattler reconnected with Marvin Mims during the Big 12 Championship game to the tune of a career-high seven catches for 101 yards. Rattler has only thrown two interceptions in the past six games. He had five interceptions in the first four contests. Florida’s defense has been tested by facing 40-plus passes in games against Tennessee, LSU and Alabama. The Gators ranked No. 99 in pass yards allowed per game. Florida also led the SEC in sacks (33 this season).
Stat to know: 18
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson has 18 receptions since his return, which is tied with Theo Wease for the most catches during the five-game stretch.
WHEN FLORIDA RUNS
The Gators have not had a 100-yard rusher all season. The Gators are 109th in rushing yards (120.5 per game). Dameon Pierce leads the ground game and averages 40.3 yards per game. The Gators have 11 rushing TDs in 11 games. Oklahoma’s defense is third-best in the country in stopping the run, allowing only 90.6 yards per contest.
Stat to know: 73
Oklahoma has only allowed one running back to rush for more than 73 yards this season.
WHEN FLORIDA PASSES
This will be the Cotton Bowl’s biggest matchup. Kyle Trask is a Heisman Trophy finalist and rarely makes mistakes. Trask has thrown 43 touchdown passes, which leads the nation by 11 scores. He also tops the country by throwing for 375.0 yards per game. The Gators will be without Kyle Pitts, who had 12 touchdown catches this season. OU ranks fourth nationally in sacks per game (3.6), which could help equalize Florida’s passing attack.
Stat to know: 13
The Sooners have 13 interceptions through 10 games this season, which is the program’s most since 2015 when it had 20 interceptions in 13 games.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Both teams have dynamic punt returners. Florida’s Kadarius Tony has a touchdown return while Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims has shown potential to break off a scoring return. OU’s Gabe Brkic has made 18-of-24 kicks this season and connected on a career-high 54-yard attempt during the Big 12 title game. Florida’s Evan McPherson is 15-of-19 this season.
Stat to know: 4
OU’s Brkic and Florida’s McPherson have connected on four field goals of at least 50 yards this season, which is the second-most by a kicker this season. LSU’s Cade York has made six 50-yarders in 2020.
COACHING
For the first time in Lincoln Riley’s head coaching career, he did not take a team to the College Football Playoff. The Sooners have lost three consecutive bowl games (Rose, Orange and Peach) and will be trying to snap that streak. Florida’s Dan Mullen has led the Gators to a Peach Bowl victory and Orange Bowl triumph over the past two seasons.
Stat to know: 1
There’s only been one coach to win an outright FBS conference championship in each of his first four seasons as a head coach — Lincoln Riley.
Who wins and why by Guerin Emig
This is different — the must-see matchup in an Oklahoma bowl game involves the Sooners' defense. The Cotton Bowl boils down to OU's pass rush against Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. If the Sooners can get to Trask, they stand a good chance of winning this one. If the Gators block Isaiah Thomas, Ronnie Perkins and Nik Bonitto, the Sooners must win a shootout. They aren't as equipped to do that as years past.
Florida 34, OU 28