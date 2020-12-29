No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Florida | A look at the matchups plus who wins the game

SPECIAL TEAMS

Both teams have dynamic punt returners. Florida’s Kadarius Tony has a touchdown return while Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims has shown potential to break off a scoring return. OU’s Gabe Brkic has made 18-of-24 kicks this season and connected on a career-high 54-yard attempt during the Big 12 title game. Florida’s Evan McPherson is 15-of-19 this season.

Stat to know: 4

OU’s Brkic and Florida’s McPherson have connected on four field goals of at least 50 yards this season, which is the second-most by a kicker this season. LSU’s Cade York has made six 50-yarders in 2020.

COACHING

For the first time in Lincoln Riley’s head coaching career, he did not take a team to the College Football Playoff. The Sooners have lost three consecutive bowl games (Rose, Orange and Peach) and will be trying to snap that streak. Florida’s Dan Mullen has led the Gators to a Peach Bowl victory and Orange Bowl triumph over the past two seasons.

Stat to know: 1

There’s only been one coach to win an outright FBS conference championship in each of his first four seasons as a head coach — Lincoln Riley.

Who wins and why by Guerin Emig