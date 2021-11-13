No. 8 Oklahoma suffers first loss as No. 13 Baylor pulls off upset

After Baylor recovered an onside kick, the Bears played for the final field goal.

It wasn’t a routine moment. The Baylor student section rushed the field before time had expired. While the game could have ended at that point, Baylor coach Dave Aranda called timeout to set up a final field goal attempt. The goal was to score points, which would help any point differential in case of a three-way tie in a Big 12 tiebreaker.

Riley didn’t like it, saying it was a “safety issue” with his players getting stormed into from Baylor fans. The OU coach also questioned the sportsmanship of the field goal.

“It was something that was talked about early in the week. And then, you know, we were really trying to not let them score. That was really when it came up again,” Aranda said. “And, unfortunately, that didn't happen. And so when that happened, you know, we wanted to get back on the scoreboard to help with that (point) differential.”

Oklahoma’s 17-game winning streak going back to last season was snapped. It also is the first time since 2014 that the Sooners have lost a game in November, a 23-game span.

Regrouping and resetting will be important for the Sooners this week.